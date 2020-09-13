Yelling reported inside Rockets’ locker room after Game 4 loss

There should have been yelling after that performance.

Houston was listless and seemingly disinterested for more than three quarters of Game 4 against the Lakers Thursday, only making things respectable with a too-little-too-late fourth-quarter run. After that stinker of a game, there was yelling in the Houston locker room, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

"There was audible shouting in the postgame locker room…I'm told Rockets players were holding each other accountable to bring better body language, bring better effort on the floor." Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports from the bubble ahead of Lakers-Rockets Game 5.





“There was audible shouting in the postgame locker room for the Rockets after Game 4. I’m told Rockets’ players were really holding each other accountable and challenging each other to bring better body langage, to bring better effort on the floor, and to bring more spirit to this Western Conference series against the Lakers.

“Without Dauel House here in Game 5 that will be another layer to watch.”

The Rockets looked like a team that had given up for most of Game 4, it’s a good sign some players called their teammates out of it. The Rockets now trail the series 3-1 because of that performance and will start trying to dig out of that hole on Saturday night.

Whether recognizing the problem will fix it is something else. The Lakers have doubled James Harden and dared other Houston players to beat them — the bet has worked. Rockets shooters look hesitant when the ball swings to them (except for Russell Westbrook, who maybe should be more hesitant) guys are not driving and creating.

We’ll see if the locker room talk changes that for Game 5. If not, Houston players will be in Cabo by Sunday.

