Yelich has 5 hits and 5 RBIs to lead the Brewers to a 12-5 victory over the White Sox

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich had five of Milwaukee’s 23 hits and drove in five runs, and the Brewers pulled away to a 12-5 victory over the major league-worst Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Brice Turang, William Contreras and Sal Frelick all had three hits for the NL Central-leading Brewers, who have won four of their last five games. Yelich doubled twice.

The White Sox have lost a season-high nine straight games and 13 out of 14, falling to 15-43. Michael Soroka dropped to 0-6 when he was charged with three runs in one inning of relief.

The game featured four lead changes in the first 4 1/2 innings before the Brewers, trailing 5-4, broke it open with a six-run seventh inning.

After an RBI single by Turang tied the game, Contreras gave the Brewers a 6-5 lead with a single off right-hander John Brebbia. Yelich immediately followed with a two-run double.

Jake Bauers added an RBI single off Brebbia and Frelick followed with an RBI double off Jared Shuster.

With Milwaukee leading 1-0, Chicago took a 3-1 lead in the third inning off Milwaukee starter Tobias Myers. Paul DeJong hit his team-leading eighth home run, ending a 1-for-13 streak, and Corey Julks hit a two-run double.

Milwaukee took a 4-3 lead in fourth inning by scoring three runs off Chicago starter Erick Fedde, including two on a single by Yelich.

Fedde, who threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings in his last start against Baltimore, allowed four runs in five innings. Myers allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Enoli Paredes (1-0) earned the win in relief.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: Recalled INF Lenyn Sosa from Triple-A Charlotte. Optioned INF Bryan Ramos to Charlotte.

Brewers: Activated 1B Rhys Hoskins from the IL. Optioned INF/OF Owen Miller to Triple-A Nashville.

UP NEXT

White Sox LHP Garrett Crochet (5-5, 3.68 ERA) faces Brewers rookie LHP Robert Gasser (2-0, 1.96 ERA) in the second of the three-game series. Crochet struck out 11 in six innings in his last start, against Baltimore. Gasser pitched six scoreless innings in his last start, against the Cubs.