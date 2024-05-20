Yeet! Steve New is All In on law career and pro wrestling

May 19—Growing up along Gilbert Creek, life for Steve New and his friends was not unlike that of most other kids. They rode their bikes, built treehouses, played Army. Nothing out of the ordinary for a kid on a carefree summer day.

But there was one friend who, every Saturday, at 2:30 p.m., without fail, would always go home. With no explanation.

There came a day when New could fight the curiosity no longer.

"I followed him to his parents' house and I'm like, 'Why do you disappear at 2:30 in the afternoon? No matter what we're doing, where we are, you're home at 2:30 in the afternoon,'" he recalled.

He soon saw on the television something he might have never been exposed to before, but something that would go on to have a lasting impact on his life.

It was International Championship Wrestling, a Kentucky-based organization owned by Angelo Poffo — the father of legend "Macho Man" Randy Savage and "Leaping" Lanny Poffo (later to be known as "The Genius" in the World Wrestling Federation).

"The first match I ever saw — at that time he was called the 'One Man Gang' Ronnie Garvin, who was the Southeastern Champion and was taking on a guy who was tag team partners with Rip Rogers and the Convertible Blondes, a guy by the name of Ricky Starr," New said.

"And from watching that first match with my friend, man, I was hooked."

There was no containing New's newfound passion. He watched every weekend, and not just ICW. There was Georgia Championship Wrestling, Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, World Wide Wrestling — so many avenues for New to further cultivate his growing love for professional wrestling.

It became certainly far more than a hobby (although he does have quite the collection of wrestling memorabilia), but he had different plans in regards to his career path. New made the decision at the age of 14 that he wanted to be a lawyer.

He worked hard to make that happen and is now a top lawyer in the state of West Virginia. He recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of the date he opened his Beckley practice. He takes pride in his work, especially in helping those who can't help themselves.

But, much like his passion for wrestling could not be confined, neither could the reach of his professional expertise. As fate would have it, his legal acumen has been sought in some high-profile cases in the pro wrestling industry.

The next time you see Jey Uso wearing a "Yeet!" shirt or hear the word reverberating through a WWE arena, make sure to throw out a thank you to Stephen P. New.

l l l

It all started on that Mingo County Saturday afternoon in August 1981. It didn't take long for New to become immersed not only in the weekly ICW shows, but whatever else he could find on TV. Less than a year later, his mom took him to his first house show at the Logan Fieldhouse.

The feature bout was The Great Kabuki bringing his blend of wrestling and martial arts — and his infamous and dreaded green mist — against the charismatic "American Dream" Dusty Rhodes — the man who would become New's favorite wrestler.

"Man, that was a great card," he said with a smile. "It had Michael Hayes, Bad Bad Leroy Brown, Super Destroyer, Big John Studd, Superstar, Tommy 'Wildfire' Rich. The first live wrestling match I ever watched was Kevin Sullivan versus Brad Armstrong. From then on it's just been a passion. I love the sport of professional wrestling."

He watched all that he could, and he was a loyal reader of the magazines featuring the work of iconic pro wrestling writer/photographer Bill Apter. And he was all about the babyfaces of his time.

"I loved 'Wildfire' Tommy Rich. I loved the Rock 'n' Roll Express. Those were a lot of my favorites," New said. "The Road Warriors when they were good guys. And whenever a bad guy team turned to be a good guy, all of a sudden somebody I'd hated, I loved. Hated Roddy Piper as a bad guy, loved Roddy Piper as a good guy when he turned on Magnificent Muraco. Hated him again when he went to the WWF and the Cyndi Lauper stuff. I just always liked the good guys. Ronnie Garvin, obviously somebody near and dear to my heart because of the first match that I ever saw. I loved Ronnie Garvin and I was so glad that he got a world title run in the mid-80s. So the typical cast of characters — Magnum T.A., all of those guys and teams that were your good guys."

But influence didn't come just from the likes of Ronnie Garvin, Dusty Rhodes and Tommy Rich. Perhaps the biggest influence was closer to home — not to be found in a TV set every Saturday, but in the flesh, five days a week.

Her name was Ms. Wolford. She was New's eighth grade Civics teacher, and she recommended that he become a lawyer.

"It fit nicely with what I was good at in school," he said.

So, at 14, New already had his career goals in mind. When the time came to execute, he made sure all the pieces were in place.

He joined the National Guard at the age of 17 to make sure he was set up to attend college. He did just that and went on to earn a political science degree from Marshall University. He then took a year off school after he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army and went through training at Fort Knox.

That, really, was a defining moment for New.

"It was the best thing that I ever did was take a year off school, because when I went back to law school in Morgantown in August of '95, I was completely refreshed, I was in a great frame of mind," he said. "Law school was the best three years of my life, beyond the shadow of a doubt. My closest and best friends, colleagues, just people I had gone to school with at Marshall. Man, law school at Morgantown, '95 to '98, was really good."

New returned to southern West Virginia and clerked for the three circuit judges in Raleigh County — H.L. Kirkpatrick, Robert Burnside and John Hutchison.

"(I) could not have had three better men to work for coming straight out of law school," he said. "They took such good care of me and mentored me and tried to set me on a path that would lead to success, and I credit those three gentlemen so much for any success that I have ever had."

New eventually went back to his hometown of Gilbert and joined the firm of Pam Lambert. He gained plenty of valuable experience there en route to starting his own practice in Beckley in Mary 2004, and he has been there ever since.

"I've seen a fair amount of success," he said. "I have been abundantly blessed in my law practice, I really have. ... I'm in my 26th year of practice and 20 years on my own, and I love it. Not a lot of people can say that they get up every day and they're doing that thing in life that just makes them happy, and I can. I'm abundantly blessed and have been abundantly blessed."

During his 20 years in Beckley, New has made it his mission to serve the community. His firm has supplied bicycle helmets to thousands of children, has contributed to several college scholarship funds and has donated to local charities and community food banks.

As for his practice, New said he does "a little bit of everything."

"We do a lot of injury cases, death cases," he said. "Here in the last few years, I have found my firm doing a lot of sexual assault, sexual harassment and civil rights litigation, focused primarily with corrections and jails and things like that, more so than the law enforcement piece of civil rights litigation."

There is one fight that New wages with the same intensity and fervor as Dusty Rhodes battling a hated rival. Wrestler CM Punk used to refer to himself as "the voice of the voiceless." When it comes to the opioid crisis in West Virginia, New could easily take on the persona of "the defender of the defenseless."

"I would be remiss if I didn't say that for the past five years I have represented thousands of babies who were born addicted to opioids," New said. "What the pharmaceutical industry did to Appalachia is criminal. I think people should be in jail. I'm not in charge of everything, but I really take great joy from representing those innocent victims of the opioid crisis. The only innocent victims of the opioid crisis are the babies. The babies didn't choose to do anything. They didn't choose to take a single drug. Whatever was prescribed to their mom, that's what they ingested in utero.

"Babies are completely innocent, so it's been a long, hard fight, but boy do I love that litigation."

l l l

Two areas of New's life, each carrying their own deep meaning. Each as important to him as the other, for different reasons.

However, he probably never saw the two coming together. But they did, and it opened a door he never saw coming.

Twenty years ago, New was at a wrestling legends fan festival in Charlotte, North Carolina, when he met another West Virginian, Logan native Gary Damron. Through their connection as fellow wrestling fans and West Virginia brethren — Gilbert and Logan are less than 30 miles apart — they formed more than just a friendship.

Two years after they met, Damron founded All Star Wrestling based in Boone County. New began sponsoring ASW events and still does, most notably the upcoming Bash in Beckley IV on June 1.

That's how the two worlds came together. Wrestlers took notice of the Stephen P. New Law Offices name and, while maybe not at a rapid pace, they began contacting him.

"Any work that I had helped a wrestler would have just been very hit and miss," he said. "It wasn't like anybody had me on retainer. If David Flair came through here, or Al Snow or D-Lo Brown or somebody, and they were wrestling a local event that I had sponsored, they might call me the week after or something and be like, hey, man, you're a lawyer, let me ask you a question about this or that. So for a long, long period of time it was just hit and miss."

That changed when Brian Last came calling. Perhaps more popularly known as "The Great" Brian Last, he created the 6:05 Superpodcast, but would later team up with wrestling legend Jim Cornette as co-host of the Jim Cornette Experience and Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcasts.

New was among those Last approached for sponsorship, and his life immediately changed.

"Brian Last asked me when he became Cornette's co-host, 'Hey, I really think that I am in on the ground floor of what's going to be a very successful podcast. Would you like to sponsor?' Sure," New said, reflecting the ease of the decision with one word.

"So just through that sponsorship, Cornette inevitably called me his lawyer and I started doing a good bit of work for Cornette. We secured the Midnight Express trademark, and when we did that, that led to some other people. We got Rock 'n' Roll their trademark, and some other work. A colleague of mine, Dusty Gwinn that I do work with, was able to do that. Then it just sort of took off, because Cornette's on the podcast week after week giving out my phone number and my website and I've got guys out of the blue calling me or sending a message through the website. That's kind of how all of that started. I represent Cornette to this day."

New represented Cornette and Last in a case in California last month.

Cornette has a reputation for being matter-of-fact and unapologetic. New can confirm it.

"What you see is what you get," New said. "He really does not care what anybody thinks of him. He lives in a house in Louisville that he grew up in and he could not care less what anyone's opinion of him is. He knows who he is. If you like him, great. If you don't like him, that's fine, too. But it's an honor (to represent him).

"Make no mistake about it, there's a reason why Jim Cornette is interviewed on shows like 'Dark Side of the Ring'. I think Jim has a photographic memory. His recall of events going back to the turn of the 20th century in the sport of professional wrestling is uncanny. He has a genius-level IQ, No. 1. No. 2, he has a photographic memory. Then because, like Paul Heyman, he got involved in pro wrestling at a very young age, 14, 15 years old, and he's photographing, he gets smartened up, so to speak, in the Memphis territory, making the photographs, Jimmy's had this blessed life. His mother would haul him off to Memphis and Louisville — I was lucky to get my mom to take me to Oceana and Logan and Williamson to see wrestling, let alone haul me hours to watch pro wresting and photograph it and what have you. I'm honored to represent Jim Cornette, I really am."

It didn't stop with the Louisville Slugger. In fact. New took a little more satisfaction from WrestleMania this year than usual.

l l l

Last fall, World Wrestling Entertainment star Jey Uso began using the slang word "yeet." It drew a huge response from the crowds and didn't take long to show up on WWE merchandise.

There was one problem.

The word was already trademarked — "by some guy in West Virginia" as one Twitter (X) user put it.

His name is Casey Huffman, a pro wrestler from Madison better known by his ring name, Huffmanly. He built himself into one of West Virginia's top indie stars, but his career was slowed last June when he suffered a serious knee injury. He made his return May 11 for ASW in his hometown, and will be on the card at The Bash in Beckley.

While he was away, "Yeet!" WWE-style was gaining steam, so he did something about it.

"Casey Facebook messages me, and he goes, 'Man, Jey Uso's out there using 'Yeet!'" New said. "I said, 'Let's not get ahead of ourselves.' I said it could be a rap thing, it could be whatever. Let's watch how this unfolds."

New said he always recommends trademark protection.

"I always tell all the guys, particularly the ones who it looks like might have a nice trajectory — you never know when you're going to go from All Star Wrestling to something big — so I always tell the guys and the gals, 'Protect your trademarks. It's going to cost you a little bit of money but it's worth it in the end,'" he said. "He approached me, and me and Dusty applied for the 'Yeet' trademark — and a couple of things related, but 'Yeet' for use in professional wrestling."

After some research, it was confirmed that Huffman did indeed own the trademark.

"Whether the trademark went through (or) didn't go through was being examined at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or whatever. Casey clearly had first use, and first use in patent and trademark cases wins," New said. "So he clearly had the common law trademark and he had first use, which meant he was going to win any dispute with WWE. I sent WWE a cease and desist (order) on a Monday afternoon. That night on Raw, 'Yeet' is blurred out, and I knew we had them. Lawyers for WWE reached out the next day and they were like, 'We want to try to work something out for your client.' I can't divulge all of the details, obviously. But I thought it was very favorable for my client.

"Once again, one of those surreal moments. The lawyers from D.C. and Connecticut were on the phone talking about, 'Paul has to approve this.' Well, Paul (Levesque) is HHH. He's in the background talking to the in-house lawyer at WWE legal, and I'm like, 'Man, how does this stuff happen?' That's a situation where a guy just thinking ahead to protect himself worked out to his favor."

In April, New was at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. When Jey Uso wrestled his brother Jimmy on night one, chants of "Yeet!" flowed freely and legally. And New could only smile, perhaps chuckle.

"Tell you what I said — 'You're welcome,"' he said. "Every chance I got, I said, 'You're welcome.' 'You're welcome.' 'WWE Universe, you're welcome.' 'Pat McAfee, you're welcome.'"

l l l

When it comes to his law career and pro wrestling fandom, New is certainly all in. Which is also a bit ironic, considering one of his latest clients.

CM Punk's debut in All Elite Wrestling in 2021 was one of the biggest moments in recent wrestling history. He was making his return to the sport after his split with WWE seven years before.

He was one of wrestling's most popular performers, and also among the most polarizing. And his run with AEW was not without its controversy, first with the All Out pay-per-view in September 2022, after which a backstage fight resulted in the suspension of not only Punk but also Matt and Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega, as well as the firing of Ace Steel.

Punk returned for the first episode of AEW Collision on June 17 of last year, more than 10 months later. However, another backstage altercation at the All In pay-per-view in London on Aug. 28 involving Punk and Jack Perry led to both being suspended. Punk ultimately was fired with cause on Sept. 2.

Representing Punk and Ace Steel through it all was none other than Steve New. Non-disclosure agreements prevent the details of the case being discussed.

"Along with representing Cornette, representing CM Punk and Ace Steel, that's the honor of my lifetime," New said. "They are two legit and solid human beings. Not just people within the pro wrestling industry; they are solid human beings. They never try to give me a smoke screen or try to tell me what's not going on. It's an honor to represent those guys."

Punk made a huge return to the WWE at Survivor Series in November.

Less than two weeks before the All Out incident, Punk was in Charleston for an episode of AEW Dynamite where he delivered his famous shoot promo on "Hangman" Adam Page. New was at ringside for that moment.

This was before the two began working together.

"I've told Punk this several times. I had to go work in New Orleans the next day (after Dynamite), so I stayed in Charleston. On my plane were all of the AEW wrestlers connecting through D.C., and I saw Punk at a Starbucks when we all got off of the plane. He headed straight for a Starbucks. I almost walked up to him and handed him a (business) card and said, 'I've got a feeling you're going to need this,'" New said, laughing.

"And it wasn't long after that that he and I got put in touch with each other. The rest is history."

l l l

When New says he is blessed, he means it. One of the great passions of his life unexpectedly meshed with another, and he's thankful for every second.

"Sometimes I have to say, pinch me," he said. "I was backstage at WrestleMania last (month). I'm watching it all go on before Cody's (Rhodes) match on Sunday night and I'm like, how does a boy from Gilbert Creek end up at WrestleMania watching it all unfold? Right there in front of me is (WWE booker) 'Freebird' Michael Hayes, who in 1982 I watched tag with Bad Bad Leroy Brown against the Super Destroyer and Big John Studd. Fast forward 42 years later and there I am shaking the man's hand."

New describes it not only in a way that a wrestling fan can relate, but also as a bit of a reflection of his career.

"It's going on 43 years that I've been a wrestling fan. I just love it. It's one of those things where, in fandom, that thing's always been there for me. That's the way I feel about pro wrestling. Some of the best times of my life have been at an event, at a pro wrestling event of some kind, or watching something on television or what have you.

"It's classic good guy versus bad guy, and the good guy doesn't aways win but he's going to try to come back and eventually best the bad guy. That's why I love pro wrestling."