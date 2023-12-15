yeedi has one last major sale for Christmas, with robot vacuums from $89

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

This is a sponsored article and all content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

Last month, the yeedi Black Friday sale was one of the most impressive blowouts we saw during the year’s biggest shopping season. All of the brand’s most popular models were on sale with deep discounts. Plenty of our readers took advantage of those great prices, but yeedi’s sale ended after Cyber Week was over. Don’t worry though, because yeedi is now running one final sale of the year for Christmas.

During yeedi's last big sale of 2023, prices start at just $88.99 for the yeedi vac robot vacuum (coupon code yeedivac89). Not only is that the best deal I've seen in 2023 for this model, but it's also $10 less than the deal yeedi was offering during Black Friday. Other popular yeedi robots are also on sale for Christmas, and I'll share all the top deals in this article.







yeedi vac Robot Vacuum - Ultra-Slim Design, Powerful 3000Pa Suction, Carpet Detection, Smart Vi…

Price: $88.99 with code yeedivac89

You Save: $150.01 (50%)

Buy Now







Yeedi by ECOVACS Cube Robot Vacuum and Mop, Self Mop Drying and Washing, Self Emptying, 8mm Aut…

Price: $499.99 (reg. $700)

You Save: $200.01 (29%)

Buy Now







yeedi vac 2 pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo,Powerful 3000Pa Suction with Oscillating Mopping, Ad…

Price: $180 (reg. $400)

You Save: $170.00 (43%)

Buy Now







Yeedi by ECOVACS vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop - Self Emptying 3-in-1 Cleaner,200-Min Runtim…

Price: $299.99 (reg. $500)

You Save: $200.01 (40%)

Buy Now

Featured deal: Get a yeedi vac for just $88.99

There’s no question that yeedi’s new sale on the yeedi vac robot vacuum is one of the most impressive offers I’ve seen all year long. Talk about saving the best for last!

This model is yeedi’s tried and true robot vacuum that has been a top seller for years. It has thousands of 4-star and 5-star reviews because it’s a true workhorse. It doesn’t have some of the bells and whistles that you find on flagship robot vacuums, of course. But it’s perfect for anyone in search of a no-frills robot vacuum that will last for years.

The yeedi vac has powerful suction that boosts to as much as 3,000 Pa when the robot vacuum detects that it’s on a carpet or rug. Low-cost models typically have a lot of trouble with pet hair unless they’re on a hard floor. But not the yeedi vac, which is powerful enough to suck up most pet hair off of any low-pile carpeting. The rubber bristles on the brush roll also help a lot with pet hair.

Another thing I really like about the yeedi vac is yeedi's mobile app. The app makes it so easy to set up your robot vacuum and create cleaning schedules. You can also create boundaries to keep the robot out of certain areas, and more. Plus, you can connect your robot vacuum to Alexa or Google Assistant to enable voice controls.







yeedi vac Robot Vacuum - Ultra-Slim Design, Powerful 3000Pa Suction, Carpet Detection, Smart Vi…

Price: $88.99

You Save: $211.00 (70%)

Buy Now

There’s so much more to appreciate with this robot vacuum, too.

Something that really impressed me was the 110-minute runtime that you get with the yeedi vac’s battery. That’s more than enough time to clean the first or second floors of most people’s homes.

If you have a larger house though, the yeedi vac will automatically return to its dock when it’s running low on battery life. Then, once it’s charged up again, it’ll pick up the current cleaning job right where it left off.

At $299.99, the yeedi vac is priced in line with other entry-level robot vacuums with similar features. During yeedi’s final sale of 2023, however, there’s an opportunity to get this model at the lowest price of the year.

Just clip the on-site Amazon coupon and use the promo code yeedivac89 at checkout. That will drop the price of the yeedi vac all the way down to just $88.99, which is the best price of 2023. That’s even cheaper than this model cost during Black Friday last month!







yeedi vac Robot Vacuum - Ultra-Slim Design, Powerful 3000Pa Suction, Carpet Detection, Smart Vi…

Price: $88.99

You Save: $211.00 (70%)

Buy Now

More yeedi models are on sale for Christmas

If you want an entry-level robot vacuum for yourself or to give as a gift, it doesn’t get any better than the aforementioned yeedi vac. But if you’re looking for a mid-range or high-end model, there are a few other yeedi deals that you’ll definitely want to consider.

For anyone in search of a cutting-edge flagship robot vacuum and mop hybrid device, one of my favorite yeedi models of all time is on sale right now. It’s called the yeedi cube, and it’s fantastic.

This model combines a powerful robot vacuum with a sonic mop. That way, you never have to worry again about routine vacuuming or mopping. This model features powerful suction as well as sonic mopping that delivers 2,500 vibrations per minute. There’s also a large 1,000ml water tank, so you never have to worry about this model running out of water in the middle of a job.

My favorite part is what happens when the yeedi cube is done cleaning. Not only does the base station suck out all the debris from the robot, it also automatically cleans the mop pads with fresh water and dries them with hot air. That way, you never have to worry about odors or mildew.

At $700, the yeedi cube is already less expensive than similar models from other brands. During the yeedi Christmas sale, however, you can get yours for just $499.99 on sale.







Yeedi by ECOVACS Cube Robot Vacuum and Mop, Self Mop Drying and Washing, Self Emptying, 8mm Aut…

Price: $499.99

You Save: $200.01 (29%)

Buy Now

Next up, we have the second-generation version of our featured robot vacuum from this sale. It’s called the yeedi vac 2, and it has a few big upgrades compared to the original model.

You get the same strong 3,000 Pa suction, but this model also has built-in mopping. 3D obstacle avoidance is another nice addition, but my favorite thing is the upgraded battery life. While the first-generation model lasts for up to 110 minutes per charge, the yeedi vac 2 can run for as long as 240 minutes before it needs to return to its dock to charge.

The yeedi vac 2 retails for $400, but it’s only $180 while it’s on sale for Christmas 2023.







yeedi vac 2 pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo,Powerful 3000Pa Suction with Oscillating Mopping, Ad…

Price: $180.00

You Save: $219.99 (55%)

Buy Now

Last but certainly not least, we have the fan-favorite yeedi vac station that’s also on sale for the holidays.

The yeedi vac station is basically a yeedi vac with a few key upgrades. Among them are improved 200-minute battery life and an included mop attachment. But the most notable upgrade is the auto-empty dock. When the yeedi vac station is done cleaning, the base station automatically sucks out all the dirt, dust, and pet hair so that you don’t have to worry about it.

This model retails for $500, which is more than fair. During yeedi’s big Christmas sale, however, the yeedi vac station is on sale for just $299.99.







Yeedi by ECOVACS vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop - Self Emptying 3-in-1 Cleaner,200-Min Runtim…

Price: $299.99

You Save: $200.01 (40%)

Buy Now

Below, you'll find one last look at all the different models that are on sale for Christmas. The yeedi vac deal lasts through the end of the day on December 20, and it's unclear how long the other three deals will last.







yeedi vac Robot Vacuum - Ultra-Slim Design, Powerful 3000Pa Suction, Carpet Detection, Smart Vi…

Price: $88.99 with code yeedivac89

You Save: $150.01 (50%)

Buy Now







Yeedi by ECOVACS Cube Robot Vacuum and Mop, Self Mop Drying and Washing, Self Emptying, 8mm Aut…

Price: $499.99 (reg. $700)

You Save: $200.01 (29%)

Buy Now







yeedi vac 2 pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo,Powerful 3000Pa Suction with Oscillating Mopping, Ad…

Price: $180 (reg. $400)

You Save: $170.00 (43%)

Buy Now







Yeedi by ECOVACS vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop - Self Emptying 3-in-1 Cleaner,200-Min Runtim…

Price: $299.99 (reg. $500)

You Save: $200.01 (40%)

Buy Now

