Yeboah, Shannon Jr. named Illini Athletes of the Year

(WCIA) — Two All-American Illini were named Male and Female Athlete of the Year.

Rose Yeboah is the fourth-straight women’s track and field athlete to earn the title and 22nd overall since 1977. She set a program-high jump record of 1.97 meters to win the NCAA title.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is the fourth men’s basketball player under Brad Underwood to be named Male Athlete of the Year, an award that has been presented for more than eight decades. He averaged 23 points per game in Illinois’s Big Ten Championship and Elite Eight run.

The Dike Eddleman Award annually honors the best male and female Illinois athletes.

