What years would Wisconsin have made the expanded College Football Playoff?

College Football Playoff expansion is once again upon us, and the latest move could mean Wisconsin vying for playoff spots year in and year out.

Beginning in the 2024-25 season, the College Football Playoff is going to a 12-team field. More teams, more chaos, and more chances for Wisconsin to get into the field.

If we look historically, what years would Wisconsin have made an expanded playoff based on their final rankings? Since the start of the BCS era in 1998, Wisconsin has had 8 teams finish at 12 or better in the final rankings. Since 1998, here are the Badger teams that would have been in an expanded field;

1998

Badgers head coach Barry Alvarez hugs DB Mike Echols after being dunked with water after the Badgers beat the UCLA Bruins in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 1999.

Barry Alvarez Mike Echols

Final Record: 11-1

Final AP Rank: No. 6

1999

Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Former Wisconsin Badgers athletic director and football head coach Barry Alvarez looks on during the second quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Final Record: 10-2

Final AP Rank: No. 4

2006

Oct 12, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers former lineman Joe Thomas acknowledges the crowd during the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Final Record: 12-1

Final AP Rank: No. 7

2010

Bret Bielema

Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema and the Badgers take the field prior to a game against Northern Iowa at Camp Randall Stadium on Sept. 1, 2012. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Final Record: 11-2

Final AP Rank: No. 7

2011

Nov 26, 2011; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Bret Bielema is presented with the Big 10 Leaders Division trophy following the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers defeated the Nittanty Lions 45-7. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Final Record: 11-3

Final AP Rank: No. 10

2016

Sep 3, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst greets LSU Tigers head coach Les Miles following the game at Lambeau Field. Wisconsin won 16-14. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Final Record: 11-3

Final AP Rank: No. 9

2017

Nov 11, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leon Jacobs (32) returns a fumble for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Final Record: 13-1

Final AP Rank: No. 7

2019

Aug 30, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Final Record: 10-4

Final AP Rank: No. 11

