After years of setbacks and adversity, Indy diver Sarah Bacon finally gets Olympic spot

After years of injury and disappointment, Sarah Bacon is an Olympian.

And next up for the Indianapolis diver? Maybe a medal in Paris.

Bacon teamed with Kassidy Cook to win synchronized 3-meter springboard Monday on night 1 of diving’s Olympic Trials at Knoxville, Tenn.

The Bacon/Cook team scored 629.82 points over two rounds of five dives each. They were comfortably ahead of Alison Gibson and Krysta Palmer, second with 599.49.

Bacon and Cook finished fourth at last year’s World Championships, less than one point from a bronze medal.

Bacon was third in the 2021 Olympic Trials on individual 3-meter at Indianapolis, and top two made it.

She has prelims and semifinals on 3-meter Thursday and the final Saturday.

Bacon, 27, was a high school state champion for Cardinal Ritter in 2013 and 2014. She endured so many stress fractures in her back throughout teenage years that she was honored by USA Diving in 2014 with the Wendy Wyland Award for overcoming adversity. While in college, she had shoulder surgery.

She became one of the most decorated college divers ever. She won two NCAA titles on 3-meter and three on 1-meter while at Minnesota. Bacon was the Big Ten’s female athlete of the year in 2021, winning two NCAA titles and a World Cup silver medal.

She has two World Championships silver medals on 1-meter, which is not an Olympic event. In 2019, Bacon became the first female American diver to win a world or Olympic individual medal since Laura Wilkinson was world champion on 10-meter platform in 2005.

