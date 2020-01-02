New Year's Resolutions for the Bears' offense, defense, and special teams

It's Resolution season, baby. Time to set some lofty goals, slowly walk them back by March and forget them altogether by June. What's important is that we said them out loud now, so it counts. The Bears are probably setting some resolutions, or othey should because they finished 8-8. Here are some suggestions, just in case they needed any help, no pressure or anything:

Offense – Figure Out Who Actually Plays What Position On The Offensive Line

You'd think this would already be a somewhat-heavily emphasized part of the offense, and yet the Bears cannot seem to figure out where they want Cody Whitehair or James Daniels to play.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I think there's a couple of things there," GM Ryan Pace said when asked why the offensive line regressed in 2019. "The injury to Kyle [Long], switching Whitehair and James, injury to [Bobby] Massie late in the year. We struggled in that area this year. That's real, and I think we know it starts up front with those guys. That's something we've really got to look at. From a personnel standpoint we're gonna look at it. From a schematic standpoint, we're gonna look at it."

Story continues

Pace also said the team is still "evaluating" the long term plan for both Whitehair and Daniels, so even if the GM is playing his cards close to the vest, it's not a great look that the Bears have found themselves in a sort of no-man's-land with two very talented offensive linemen. For what it's worth, according to Pro Football Focus' grades, the Bears run- and pass-blocking almost immediately improved following the Week 10 switch. Fixing the running game is going to be one of the largest undertakings of the offseason, and fixing that starts with the offensive line. The firing of Harry Hiestand and subsequent hiring of Juan Castillo provides a peek into what direction the Bears are taking this offseason, but there are still plenty of questions up front that require honest assessment.

Defense – Go To Yoga With Khalil Mack

Akiem Hicks missed 11 games this season. Danny Trevathan missed six, and Roquan Smith missed four. The Bears were due after 2018's injury-free season, but having three All-Pro-caliber starters, all in the middle of the defense, miss that much time was a dramatic swing in the wrong direction. Khalil Mack, however, continues to look stylishly comfortable in all of his yoga gear while playing every game of the season for the fifth time in his six-year career. And even in a "down" season, Mack finished as PFF's 16th-best pass rusher. False correlations? Maybe! But you probably can't go wrong doing whatever Khalil Mack's doing.

Special Teams – Don't have too much fun in Miami

I don't know why I titled it that, they're allowed to have as much in Miami as they want. Eddy Pineiro will spend his offseason training in South Florida with Pat O'Donnell, and that unit, along with holder Patrick Scales, have reportedly grown close:

"I think that Scales and Pat O'Donnell should get a lot of credit because they've helped raise him also just with their veteran leadership," said Special Teams coordinator Chris Tabor of Pineiro's late-season success. "The group is really tight and I'm proud of them."

For Pineiro's part, the kicker said that while he's always working on improving his technique, his top priority while in South Florida will be putting on weight. Though he ended his season hitting his last 11 kicks, only one of those – the lone three points in a loss to Kansas City – was from farther than 40 yards. Pineiro admitted that having to consistently kick a cold ball took some getting used to, especially as he continued to work his way back from a pinched nerve in his kicking knee. Just throw a couple footballs in the freezer when you're down there, Eddy.

New Year's Resolutions for the Bears' offense, defense, and special teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago