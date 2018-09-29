After years of pain, David Wright receives standing ovation in emotional return to Citi Field

After years of pain, rehab, setbacks and surgeries, David Wright made it back to Citi Field. The atmosphere New York Mets fans created for what are likely to be Wright’s final MLB games did not disappoint.

Wright was activated by the Mets on Friday and is slated to start Saturday’s game, but he made a cameo appearance in Friday’s game against the Marlins. Once this series and season are over, Wright is expected to retire after 15 seasons as a Major Leaguer.

This wasn’t just any case of a beloved veteran retiring though; Wright has endured years of frustration due to injuries and is making his return after more than two years away from the field. Due to spinal stenosis, neck surgery and lingering shoulder and back issues, Wright hasn’t played more than 40 games in a season since 2014.

Going through an ordeal like that will make a return special.

Citi Field stirred in the fourth inning when Wright moved into the on-deck circle for a pinch-hitting appearance in the fourth inning, but fans were forced to wait after the inning ended early. One more inning after two years of waiting.

David Wright steps into the on-deck circle… …but he'll have to wait until next inning to hit. pic.twitter.com/xBaRv3qRyX — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) September 29, 2018





Wright came out of the dugout again to lead off the fifth inning, and he experienced a raucous standing ovation.

Now Batting: David Wright. pic.twitter.com/FUVhtweMON — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) September 29, 2018

“Now pinch-hitting for the Mets, the captain, No. 5, Daaavid Wright!”

Wright’s family was on-hand to watch him face Jose Urena.





Unfortunately, the result of Wright’s plate appearance was the sole disappointment of the night, with the 35-year-old grounding out on a chopper to third base.

David Wright's first at-bat in two years results in a groundout pic.twitter.com/kiM5nySorH — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) September 29, 2018





It might not have been everything Wright and Mets fans wanted, but the good news is that he will get another chance on Saturday. He’ll make his final appearance at his long-time home of third base. His daughter is expected to throw the ceremonial first pitch to his father. Hugs with teammates will be exchanged. And if Friday is any case, the crowd will be ready for one very loud, very touching goodbye.

David Wright and Mets fans have been waiting for this for years. (AP Photo)

