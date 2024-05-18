The No. 4 Texas A&M baseball team walked off with a 1-0 extra innings win on Thursday night at Blue Bell Park thanks to an emphatic walk by graduate student first baseman Ted Burton.

With two outs in the 11th frame, No. 2 Arkansas gave a free pass to senior catcher Jackson Appel but the joke was on them as Burton drew a walk as well to score the go-ahead run in a pitchers' duel. After the game, Burton spoke to the media.

"That game took years off my life, for the better or the good,” Burton said postgame. “Hats off to guys like Ryan and Aschenbeck, they kept us in the game. We thought the best way to beat the best pitcher that we’ve seen all year was to pitch with him and that’s exactly what they did. They picked us up in the field and did everything right. I’m just grateful for those guys.”

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 'Years off my life,' Texas A&M senior 1B Ted Burton recalls walk-off vs. No. 2 Arkansas