After Years With Nobull, Six-Time CrossFit Games Champion Tia-Clair Toomey Is Now a Goruck Athlete

Goruck’s athlete roster now includes one of the greatest competitors in CrossFit Games history: Tia-Clair Toomey.

The performance athletic company announced Wednesday that it has entered into an exclusive partnership with Toomey, a six-time CrossFit Games champion — the winningest athlete, man or woman, in its history — and an Olympic weightlifter, who represented Australia at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

Toomey was previously a Nobull athlete, signing with the brand in July 2019.

“As an athlete, I hold myself to the highest standards in every aspect of my life and I want to be aligned with like-minded brands. I couldn’t think of a better group to be involved with than Goruck,” Toomey said in a statement. “Goruck has an attention to detail that is second to none when it comes to their gear and footwear. I’ve been a huge fan of Goruck for a long time and I know when I’m training in their footwear or with their gear it’s been designed with our sport in mind.”

Tia-Clair Toomey for Goruck.

In August, the decorated athlete will look to secure her seventh CrossFit Games win in Fort Worth, Texas. Toomey now lives in Nashville with her husband, well-known CrossFit coach Shane Orr, and their daughter, Willow. Toomey and Orr are co-owners of the Nashville gym PRVN.

“She’s one of the greatest living champions of any sport, and we’re proud to support her on her quest to win her seventh CrossFit Games this summer, in her entrepreneurial goals at PRVN and as a mom to Willow,” Jason McCarthy, founder and chief executive officer of Goruck, said in a statement. “Goruck is a family-run, family-first organization and we also believe in the relentless pursuit of excellence, so it’s no wonder why we are so excited to have Tia and her family on our team now. They’re our people.”

As part of the partnership, Goruck said Toomey Tia will work with its team to develop exclusive workouts for the brand’s community, as well as co-design a women’s collection and serve as the face of its training footwear.

In January, CrossFit announced Goruck as the official apparel and footwear provider of both CrossFit and the CrossFit Games. CrossFit confirmed with FN at the time of the announcement that the deal is for three years.

