Through the years: No. 3 seeds at NCAA tournament

Mar. 20—Success stories

2019: Texas Tech makes Final Four

Chris Beard's third season at the helm of the Red Raiders yielded the program's first-ever trip to the Final Four. With current Illini Terrence Shannon Jr. still one year away from arriving in Lubbock, Jarrett Culver led Texas Tech to wins over Northern Kentucky, Buffalo, Michigan, Gonzaga and Michigan State before Virginia claimed the national championship as US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

2018: Michigan makes Final Four

The Wolverines remain the second most recent Big Ten team to advance to the Final Four and the last to qualify for the national championship game. Jordan Poole, Moritz Wagner and Duncan Robinson guided Michigan to a conference tournament championship before the Wolverines began their run through the Big Dance, which ended with a 79-62 loss to Villanova at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

2011: Connecticut wins national title

Kemba Walker, Jeremy Lamb and Shabazz Napier helped the Huskies to an unforgettable run that ended with the program's third national championship and first since 2004. UConn defeated Kentucky in the national semifinal before outlasting Butler in a 53-41 rock fight at Reliant Stadium in Houston. To that point, the Huskies had beaten Bucknell, Cincinnati, San Diego State and Arizona in tournament play.

2009: Villanova makes Final Four

A 13-5 record in Big East play helped the Wildcats earn an at-large bid in the East region en route to their fourth Final Four appearance and first since 1985. Jay Wright — who will again serve as an analyst for CBS during this year's NCAA tournament — coached a roster that included just one future NBA player in Dante Cunningham. North Carolina ended the Wildcats' run in an 83-69 national semifinal in Detroit.

2006: Florida wins national title

A core built in part by Corey Brewer, Taurean Green, Al Horford and Joakim Noah helped the Gators claim their first national championship, erasing the pain of exiting the tournament during the opening weekend during each of the prior two seasons. Billy Donovan's squad dispatched South Alabama, Milwaukee, Georgetown, Villanova, George Mason and UCLA during its tournament journey.

2003: Syracuse wins national title

The Orange claimed its only NCAA tournament championship to date thanks to the efforts of Carmelo Anthony, who averaged 22.2 points and 10.0 rebounds during his only college season. Jim Boeheim coached Syracuse to a 13-3 record in Big East play before it defeated Manhattan, Oklahoma State, Auburn, Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas during the tournament.

2001: Maryland makes Final Four

A year before Gary Williams' Terrapins won the tournament, they advanced to the Final Four as a No. 3 seed in the West region. Steve Blake helped Maryland defeat George Mason, Georgia State, Georgetown and Stanford before Duke earned a 95-84 semifinal victory.

1991: Kansas makes Final Four

Led by Mark Randall, the Jayhawks defeated Duke 72-65 at the Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis to keep alive a three-year streak of No. 3 seeds playing in the national title game. Kansas bested New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Indiana, Arkansas and North Carolina leading up to the national final.

1990: Duke makes Final Four

Duke advanced to the national championship game and lost to UNLV 103-73, a margin that still stands as the largest margin of victory in any title game to date. Bobby Hurley and Christian Laettner eventually led the Blue Devils to glory, however, with back-to-back national championships in 1991 and 1992.

1989: Michigan wins national title

Michigan edged Seton Hall 80-79 in the national title game to secure the program's first and only national title to date. Glen Rice led the Wolverines with 34 points in that contest — the first national final to feature two No. 3 seeds — while future NBA player John Morton paced Seton Hall with 35 points. Michigan defeated Illinois' vaunted Flyin' Illini in the preceding semifinal round, 83-81, in a rematch after the Illini's 89-73 Big Ten win earlier that season.

Flameouts

2021: Texas loses to Abilene Christian

Texas was upset by in-state foe Abilene Christian in a 53-52 decision in the first round with 23 turnovers plaguing the Longhorns. The Kolton Kohl-led Wildcats, meanwhile, fell to UCLA in the second round during the Bruins' surprise run to the Final Four as a No. 11 seed.

2016: West Virginia loses to Stephen F. Austin

Brad Underwood's first victory in the NCAA tournament came in 2014, when the Lumberjacks topped VCU as a No. 12 seed. His second came two seasons later when Thomas Walkup and T.J. Holyfield helped SFA defeat West Virginia 70-65 in the first round as a No. 14 seed. The Lumberjacks' season was later vacated and Underwood departed for Oklahoma State the following season.

2015: Baylor loses to Georgia State

No. 13 seed UAB also beat Iowa State in the opening round of the 2015 tournament, but fans remember coach Ron Hunter falling off his stool during son RJ Hunter's game-winning three-pointer against Baylor in the opening round. Georgia State came within striking distance of Xavier in the second round but fell short, as did the Blazers against UCLA.

2010: Georgetown loses to Ohio

Two seasons before he led the Bobcats to the Sweet 16 and caught the attention of Illinois, John Groce led upstart Ohio to a 97-83 win against Georgetown in the program's first NCAA tournament win since 1983. Ohio's celebration was short lived as Tennessee ousted the Armon Bassett-led Bobcats in the following round.

2006: Iowa loses to Northwestern State

Five days after winning the Big Ten tournament, Steve Alford and the Hawkeyes were bounced by the Demons in a 64-63 decision at the Palace of Auburn Hills. Six Big Ten teams qualified for the 2006 tournament — tied for the second most of any conference — but only Ohio State, Illinois and Indiana made the Round of 32. None made the Sweet 16.

1997: Georgia loses to Chattanooga

Willie Young, Wes Moore and Johnny Taylor were key players for the Mocs — one of only two No. 14 seeds to advance past the first weekend — during their run to the Sweet 16. A 73-70 win against Georgia in the Round of 64 led to a 77-70 win against Illinois in the Round of 32, ending the road for Lon Kruger's first Illini team that featured Kiwane Garris.

1991: Nebraska loses to Xavier

Nebraska was shucked by Xavier in the Round of 64 in the program's second appearance in the Big Dance, suffering an 98-84 loss to the Musketeers in Minneapolis. The Cornhuskers qualified for the next three NCAA tournaments under coach Danny Nee, though the program still has not won a tournament game with Fred Hoiberg and Co. trying to end that dubious distinction this March with a first-round game against Texas A&M on Friday night.

1990: Missouri loses to Northern Iowa

Norm Stewart's Tigers included future Oklahoma State and Saint Louis coach Travis Ford, who was fired by the Billikens on March 13. Doug Smith and Anthony Peeler led them in scoring with each averaging more than 15 points per game. Missouri's run was cut short, however, by a 74-71 loss to Northern Iowa in the first round.

1987: Illinois loses to Austin Peay

Before the Illini could fly, they were clipped by No. 14 seed Austin Peay in a 68-67 decision in Birmingham, Ala. Many among the core of the vaunted 1988-89 team were freshmen on this team, and future radio analyst Doug Altenberger was a captain alongside Tony Wysinger and Ken Norman.

1986: Indiana loses to Cleveland State

The first No. 14 seed to advance past the tournament's first weekend did so a year after it expanded to a 64-team format in 1985. The Vikings comfortably bested the Hoosiers in the opening round and St. Joseph's in the second round and nearly advanced to the Elite Eight with a 71-70 loss to Navy. Little Rock also scored a victory as a No. 14 seed in 1986, knocking off Notre Dame in the opening round before falling to North Carolina State.