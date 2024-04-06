Years in the making, Grizz great Marc Gasol is excited to be honored at FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Marc Gasol is one of the cornerstone pieces of the Memphis Grizzlies franchise and on Saturday he will have his number 33 jersey raised into the rafters at FedExForum.

” I’m going to be very thankful for the love and respect that I got through so many years and I can’t wait honestly, said Gasol while speaking to the media Friday afternoon. ” Like the anticipation for this moment, it’s been years building up to this, so now to be in front of it. I can’t wait,” Gasol added.

Though in Barcelona, Marc is Memphis and vice versa since his days as a star at Lausanne more than two decades ago, to 11 seasons spent with the Grizzlies, and this weekend his relationship with not only the city, but the franchise will come full circle.

” Memphis has become a part of my family. My parents lived here for about 18 or 19 years. The city became a part of Pau’s personality and it became a part of mine too. My kids grew up here for a little bit. So it’s going to be a part of us for the rest of our lives and now obviously, we’re going to be part of it hanging up in the rafters”.

Back when most knew him simply as Pau Gasol’s little brother no one could’ve predicted that Marc would be the first Gasol to have his jersey retired in Memphis. He and his brother Pau, are now the first two Spanish-born players to have their jerseys retired in the NBA.

” Pau had his way and he had his career and did amazing and in my I just tried to do the best I can every day and here we both are. Looking into our lives after basketball, we are people who try to make an impact in the communities we live in. So I think that basketball has given to us is a responsibility.”

‘Big Spain’ will forever be remembered as the centerpiece of the ‘Core Four’ and with his play he embodied the city’s montra of ‘Grit and Grind’.

” We helped each other overcome and made each other better no matter our past, no matter our weaknesses, we truly care about one another and the kind of impact that we on the city.”

” I’m happy and proud of what we accomplished and I’m sure the new guys and the new generation are going to do that hopefully with the same mindset.”

