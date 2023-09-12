Years later, Shane Beamer still irked by offsides call on Georgia football's Tyler Simmons

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart and his players earned a pair of national championship rings the last two years.

The one that got away still sticks with South Carolina coach Shane Beamer, whose team plays in Sanford Stadium against the No. 1 Bulldogs on Saturday.

Beamer was special teams coordinator in the 2017 season when Georgia lost to Alabama 26-23 in overtime in the national championship game.

More: AD Mitchell, Jermaine Burton shined. Don't forget about Georgia football's transfer WRs

More: Kirby Smart leans in on question about Georgia football fans. 'Tonka called them out'

What still sticks with him is a blocked punt that was wiped out by an offsides call on Tyler Simmons with Georgia leading 13-0 in the third quarter.

“If you ask anybody in Athens if 'Tyler Simmons was onside' means, they know,” Beamer said at his game week news conference Tuesday.

Beamer recounted how Smart came up with a plan to block the punt if Alabama showed a specific look.

“Alabama’s protection scheme, we were going to get a free rusher we felt like, and we did,” Beamer said. “He came completely clean. Blocked the punt just like we designed it to do and unfortunately the officiating crew, not an SEC crew, absolutely blew the call. I don’t want to say it cost us a national championship, but that was a significant play in the game that potentially cost us a national championship that night.”

Smart said it actually didn’t take him long to get over that call.

“I mean I was over it after it happened because I just assumed that they made the call that they saw and they felt confident about it,” Smart said after practice Tuesday. “In all reality, it should have come back anyway because they had people moving before the snap. It wasn’t about whether he was onside or not it was the movement pre-snap. It should have negated the play but it was something we worked hard on.”

Beamer said if the play wasn’t called back, the 2nd-and-26 touchdown pass in overtime probably doesn’t happen.

“I’ve gotten past it as you can tell,” Beamer joked.

Big Ten referee Dan Capron, who worked the game, told the Chicago Tribune in 2020 when he retired that they got the call wrong.

"We had a miss," Capron said. "Alabama was on the ropes. They were deep in their own territory and they’re punting. The punt gets blocked. There’s a flag on the ground because the line judge had Georgia offside. Oh, boy. He actually had a running start and timed it (properly). He wasn’t offside.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football's offsides call vs. Bama still stings for Shane Beamer