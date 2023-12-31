This year's CFP looks as wide open as ever, so why can't Texas win it all? | Bohls, Golden

NEW ORLEANS — Texas finds itself in a situation it hasn't been in since January 2010: chasing a national championship. Washington is undefeated, as is Michigan, while Alabama looks like it's got all the momentum it needs to win it all again, too. This year's College Football Playoff looks like anybody's, so why not the Longhorns?

This Sugar Bowl matchup looks sweet for Texas

1. Why will Texas beat Washington on Monday night?

Bohls: The Longhorns will outscore the Huskies 38-35 in an offensive shootout, but Texas’ superior special teams will make the difference. Steve Sarkisian has the best kicker in Bert Auburn, who has made 28 of 32 tries and had a string of 19 consecutive field goals, plus a terrific punter in Ryan Sanborn, who would rank 14th nationally if he had enough attempts to qualify, and Xavier Worthy and Keilan Robinson both returned a kick for a touchdown this season and the cover units are top notch.

Golden: This Sugar Bowl will come down to the final three minutes, but Texas will figure out a way to win because the Horns are slightly better overall. I’m not a fan of indoor fireworks, but quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Michael Penix Jr. will provide plenty at the Superdome. Texas has the better defense and someone on that side of the ball — be it T’Vondre Sweat, Jahdae Barron or young pass rusher Ethan Burke — will make the play that puts Texas in position to win 42-38.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and players celebrate their win over Iowa State on Nov. 18. The Longhorns face Washington in Monday night's Sugar Bowl for a berth in next week's national championship game, and they're favored by four points.

Replacing Coach Khaki with Coach Husky

2. If Jim Harbaugh leaves, will Michigan hire Washington's Kalen DeBoer to replace him?

Bohls: The Wolverines will try, but they'll be unsuccessful. DeBoer shrugged off any interest from Texas A&M, is tired of moving after six job changes since 2009 and has a daughter who plays softball for the Huskies. He makes only $4.2 million and will receive a big extension and a contract of probably more than $9 million to put him in the top 10 nationally in salaries. I think he’s staying put.

Golden: If the Wolverines want DeBoer, they will get DeBoer — if he desires the bigger bag. I expect Harbaugh to bail out of Ann Arbor because the NCAA posse, even if proves slower than jail time, will arrive soon enough. By then, he'll be coaching the Chicago Bears or the Los Angeles Chargers. Whatever Washington offers, Big Blue will offer more.

Overlooked, but still able to make an impact

3. Pick one unsung hero for both teams who could play a big role in the Sugar Bowl.

Bohls: Watch out for Washington wide receiver Germie Bernard, who played running back in high school, transferred from UW to Michigan State and then came back. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound receiver reminds some observers of Deebo Samuel. Texas may spring backup tight end Gunnar Helm on the Huskies. He’s played a lot in the Longhorns’ two-tight end formation and has 13 catches for 186 yards and two scores and could make a play or two.

Golden: Watch for Washington linebacker Ede Ulofoshio, a former walk-on who worked his way up the ladder to become a three-year starter. And Texas senior Keilan Robinson has made plays on offense and special teams this season. He'll make at least one Monday night.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has his Crimson Tide riding a wave of momentum heading into Monday's Rose Bowl matchup with undefeated and top-seeded Michigan. Care to bet against him?

Will it be Roll Tide or Hold Tide in the Rose Bowl?

4. Will Alabama's wild ride continue for another week?

Bohls: It will. Michigan is the better team in the trenches on both sides of the ball. But quarterback J.J. McCarthy has thrown only one touchdown pass in the last five games and the Wolverines don’t have the speed or the explosive plays that the Crimson Tide have in their repertoire.

Golden: The Crimson Tide survived a disaster in the SEC finale at Auburn but will look much better against a Michigan team that has been a defensive steel wall all season. I’m not about to pick against Nick Saban now that his team is close to getting back to the championship game for the first time since winning it all in 2021. The Tide ekes out a 31-28 win.

5. Should Nick Saban retire as rumored if he wins another championship?

Bohls: No way. He’s having too much fun. Maybe he has tired of the transfer portal chaos and NIL intrusion, but he’s still at the top of his game and isn’t in a hurry to set down his bucket.

Golden: That’s like asking if Kirk Bohls will retire if Texas wins a national title in Houston. The answer to both is no. Saban is having too much fun being Saban. He will coach as long as he can, be it at Alabama or somewhere else. Saint Nick will keep coaching and the Duck will keep writing.

New coach, new season, same expectations for A&M

6. Texas A&M lost in the Texas Bowl, but will new coach Mike Elko win big in 2024?

Bohls: Big? I’d guess no, with big questions about the offensive line and secondary and a 2024 schedule that includes a home season opener against Notre Dame as well as dates with Texas, LSU, Missouri and Florida. I look for an 8-4 record.

Golden: Depends on what you mean by win big. It’s hard to win anywhere, but it’s especially difficult to win in the SEC. Elko will win seven games on a schedule that doesn’t include Alabama or Georgia, possibly eight if the Aggies figure out a way to beat Notre Dame in the opener in College Station.

Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. brings down Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in the first half of the Sooners' Alamo Bowl loss on Thursday night.

The Big 12 has crashed back to earth

7. The Big 12 started bowl season with a 5-1 mark. Does this prove it's college football's top league?

Bohls: Uh, hold on. Yes, the league was vastly underrated this year, and West Virginia, remember, was picked to finish last and came in fourth. Texas Tech, Kansas and West Virginia all won by 13 points or more, and Oklahoma State and Kansas State were equally impressive in a 5-3 bowl start. But OU, UCF and Iowa State didn’t look very strong.

Golden: A good bowl season doesn’t guarantee a league is the best, but the Big12 had a good run overall albeit not as good as the Pac-12, which had nine different schools spend time in the Top 25 along with the country's best nonconference winning percentage of .806.

If Florida State becomes a free agent, what's the best fit?

8. If Florida State ends up leaving the ACC, should the SEC or Big Ten go after the Seminoles?

Bohls: Why? No way. Does either conference truly need another powerhouse? I think not. Even if it had interest, it’d also probably have to invite a second new team to balance it all our. Florida State, hello, American Athletic Conference.

Golden: The super conferences are coming, but do either of the two most powerful leagues in the country want to spend inordinate amounts of greenbacks to try and extricate the Seminoles from the ACC and figure out a way not to lose the $400 million-plus it would forfeit in media rights upon leaving? It’s something these conferences — already filled with blue blood programs — don’t really need.

Texas State coach G.J. Kinne, center, led the Bobcats to big things in his first season in San Marcos: a first-ever FBS bowl invitation followed by a win over Rice in the First Responder Bowl.

Big things are brewing for the Bobcats of Texas State

9. Texas State has won its first bowl game; where do the Bobcats go from here?

Bohls: They'll go amazing places so long as G.J. Kinne remains on campus. He’s already done the unthinkable in Year 1, taking his team (8-5) to the program’s first bowl game in its 12 FBS seasons and winning it in a victory over Rice. The Bobcats should return All-American all-purpose star Ismail Mahdi, who ran for 122 yards in the game. If Kinne can beef up a defense that surrendered 77 points in a game to Arkansas State and 44 to South Alabama, he’s entirely capable of making the Bobcats the next UCF or Tulane.

Golden: Straight to the National Bank of San Marcos to try and keep Kinne away from the prying hands of larger schools who are out to land the next great young coach. It’s a great time to be a Bobcat and as long as Kinne is running things down there, the program will prosper.

Is it too early to talk about the 2024 Heisman? Nah

10. What bowl game star could emerge as a Heisman candidate in 2024?

Bohls: I’ll take a flier on Miller Moss, the USC redshirt sophomore quarterback who replaced Caleb Williams for the Holiday Bowl game and threw six touchdown passes. Moss hadn’t started a game since November 2019 and missed his high school season because of COVID-19. He may have a leg up on the Trojans’ starting job and scare off potential transfers Will Howard of Kansas State and Cam Ward of Washington State.

Golden: Alabama’s Jalen Milroe will deliver the school an eighth Heisman next December after a second year in Tommy Rees’ offense. Millroe isn’t as accurate as LSU’s Jayden Daniels, but he has come so far in such a short time in the pocket. Plus, he never lost the ability to make plays with his legs.

