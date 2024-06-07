The Yeagy brothers and Madison-Grant baseball are ready for semistate

Jun. 6—FAIRMOUNT — Brothers Teagan Yeagy and Xavier Yeagy can't get enough of sports.

The Madison-Grant senior and junior have been playing sports together since they can remember. Throughout high school, Teagan has played baseball and basketball. Besides playing baseball and basketball as well, Xavier has suited up for the Argylls on the football field and used to run cross country.

"We figured we were pretty good athletes at a young age and just continue to have love for it," Teagan said.

This spring, the two have helped Madison-Grant baseball enjoy a successful season on the diamond. From a 17-10 overall record and being the first Argylls team to win a regional championship, the accolades have mounted.

First-year Argylls coach John Walters came into the season looking for leaders. He found that in the two siblings.

"They're the ones who (as) they go, we go," Walters said. "Their attitudes are always positive, and their effort is by far heads above most people. I can tell you they're the first ones on the field, and they're the last ones off the field."

To the pair, the way they know what the other brother is thinking comes in clutch.

"When we are at second and third, there's constant communication," Teagan said. "We're asking each other what about this or what about this. We know about the hitter, and we communicate with our two heads together, and then we communicate with everyone else."

But now that the Argylls will face Illiana Christian in a Class 2A semistate Saturday at 11 a.m., the brothers and the rest of the Madison-Grant roster will attempt to reach the state finals.

"It's been business as usual, and I think we're very relaxed," Walters said. "We've always been the underdog this year, and nobody's picked us to even be this far. But we've picked ourselves, and we can only play for each other.

"Regardless of what anybody says, we have always said, 'Hey, we like playing the underdog role.' The expectations are not on us to be that great."

But to the team, this is a chance to make history. Yet, winning big games is something this year's Madison-Grant roster is accustomed to from its days playing travel ball.

"These guys played for state championships when they were young and in youth baseball leagues," Walters said. "I think it will pay off for us this weekend."

For the brothers, their days of playing in youth baseball games and practicing in the backyard have led to this point. Teagan — an Anderson University baseball commit — has fought back to his normal form after having Tommy John surgery last season. To him, this is the reward for enduring the recovery process.

Yet, during the time he was away from the field, he remembered how much he loved baseball. When he took the mound for the first time earlier this season, it was rewarding enough.

"Hitting that mound ... I was back, and it felt amazing," Teagan said.

While the brothers are both talented — Teagan leads the team with a .495 on-base percentage, and Xavier leads the team with 26 runs — there are some differences. Both agree Teagan is the more humble sibling while Xavier has trash talking down to a science.

"(Xavier) runs his mouth," Teagan said, laughing. "He lets you know he's got you."

Yet, there is one thing they have in common — how much they enjoy playing sports together.

"I have wanted this (achievement) for (Tegan) ever since I could possibly imagine," Xavier said. "We have been on the winning side of most things. But to experience semistate in his senior year, it enjoys me to see him smile."

While Teagan will be with the Ravens next year, Madison-Grant will return most of this year's roster — besides the Argylls' three other seniors: Josh Roy, Lucas Humphries and Max Franklin. It's something Walters knew earlier in the year, and after watching his team work this season, he's excited for it.

"It only goes up because the future is very bright," Walters said. "We have a great youth class coming in at that junior-high level. We have a feeder system at the youth league."

Whatever happens, win or lose, the team will remember something Walters told them. To Teagan, it is something he will always remember.

"Baseball is the game of baseball. There's teams that are better than other teams, but that doesn't matter," Teagan said. "We've seen that all the way through sectionals and know that it's just another game.

"It's a bigger stage, yes. But you have been on bigger stages in your life and when you walk out there, it's simply a game of baseball."

