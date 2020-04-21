Yea or nay? Chargers unveil new uniforms for new stadium

The Los Angeles Chargers released their new logo with zero fanfare last month, which pretty much fit the logo itself. It wasn’t terribly exciting and there weren’t a lot of changes.

The same cannot be said of the Chargers’ new uniforms, which were revealed on Tuesday. These will be what the players will wear during their very first season in their new home, SoFi Stadium, which is scheduled to open in late summer.





the best got better. pic.twitter.com/UTXPM8yYvI — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 21, 2020

To go along with the new logo’s focus on the powder blue and gold color scheme, navy blue has been entirely removed from the main home and road uniforms. The design on the shoulders has been simplified, and they’ve introduced gold pants with a simple lightning bolt design. The helmets now have numbers on the side, but continue to have the gold face mask — except for the new color rush design. That one will have a navy face mask to go with the all-navy color scheme. That color rush uniform doesn’t eliminate the royal blue version, which is still in rotation.

The Chargers interviewed current and past players about the new uniforms, which are the first significant uniform changes since 2007, and the feedback was overwhelmingly positive.

"I can't speak for everybody else but I'mma be swaggin this uniform out this year,” defensive back Desmond King said. “I'm definitely going to be the number one best dresser, top swag."

Chargers legend Antonio Cromartie almost seems jealous that he won’t be able to wear them.

Story continues

"This right here is my favorite cause you got the old uniform mixed in with the new.”

More from Yahoo Sports: