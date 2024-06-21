Yazmin Jauregui hopes to return at UFC 306 for Mexican Independence Day: ‘I want to feel the support of my people’

Yazmin Jauregui didn’t get to compete on last year’s inaugural UFC event celebrating Mexican Independence Day, and she doesn’t want to miss out on that chance again.

This year, the UFC will celebrate the Mexican holiday by hosting UFC 306 at the Sphere in Las Vegas on Sept. 14. UFC CEO Dana White has hyped up the event, saying it’s going to be the greatest spectacle in combat sports and that it will never be replicated.

Jauregui (11-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC), a native of Tijuana, hopes to get an offer for the event.

“I’m eager to come back, and I’ve actually been training hard for about two months now,” Jauregui told MMA Junkie in Spanish. “I fought, and thank God I had no injuries, and I started training a week after the fight and easing my way back to things. I also went to San Diego to train, and now I’m just waiting for a contract.

“I’ve been told that we’re considered for September, and it’s a great card, but nothing is confirmed yet. I’m hoping it goes through, and I’m trying to attract it, almost like telepathy. I want to fight and against someone who’s in the top 20 rankings. I think about 20 or 21, and I want to start going up in level.”

Jauregui is coming off a dominant unanimous decision win over Sam Hughes in February. She’s hoping to get a notable opponent for her next outing, but has no one in mind, given the state of the division.

“We’ve looked at the rankings and how things have panned out lately,” Jauregui said. “I saw the fight with Tabatha Ricci, Tecia Torres and also Michelle Waterson and Loopy Godinez, who have upcoming fights. So the ranking is always changing.

“At the time, I don’t see anyone specifically because things have changed a lot in the division. Either way, I don’t think I’m in a position to start picking my fights, for now. I’m going to fight whoever they put me and prepare the best I can, and go do my job. Whatever they give me, I’ll be ready.”

Regardless, the name doesn’t seem to hold priority for her next booking. She mainly wants to get a spot on the UFC 306 card so she can represent Mexico.

“It’s a very meaningful date, and it represents so much in Mexico,” Jauregui explained. “For me, it would be incredible. The Mexican is very hardworking and even from an audience standpoint it’s going to be great. … The event is expected to be stacked, and I’m sure the Mexican public will go nuts, especially around this date. I want to feel the support of my people, so I can perform at my best.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie