YaYa Diaby runs official 4.51-second 40-yard dash at 2023 combine
Louisville Cardinals defensive end YaYa Diaby runs an official 4.51-second time in the 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
While the loss of young lives is most important, the plain reality is the potential No. 1 overall pick is now facing two misdemeanor charges weeks before the draft.
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart responded to the news that police secured a warrant for Jalen Carter's arrest.
Who are the top prospects at each position this year? Hear from people who will actually help teams make the picks.
J.D. Martinez gave a pretty straightforward reason why he left the Red Sox to sign with the Dodgers in free agency, and it doesn't reflect well on Boston.
The Chiefs stomached a tough choice to trade Tyreek Hill last March. That’s just the beginning.
Here's what Bears GM Ryan Poles is working with right now. Of course, all of that can change with one pre-draft trade.
How MLB handles this matter will have a huge impact on team revenues and the way fans watch games.
The NFL Players Association on Wednesday released its league-wide team report cards, and San Francisco received positive reviews in all but one section.
The NFL Players Association’s report cards for all 32 teams found that the vast majority of players think highly of their strength coaches. The Ravens were a major exception. The NFLPA report card gave 16 teams’ strength coaches a grade of either A or A+, and only two teams got a grade lower than B. [more]
ESPN's Bart Scott says the Packers and their quarterback aren't being honest with each other.
Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer broke down the process of trading Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, and one important detail he accidently left out in his conversation with the running back.
NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport says there is "significant, significant interest" in the No. 1 pick, owned by the Chicago Bears.
The YouTuber-turned-boxer lost a narrow decision to the former ‘Love Island’ contestant on Sunday
Former world number one Nelly Korda survived a "little oopsy" to card a four-under-par 68, four strokes behind surprise leader Elizabeth Szokol, after the first round of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore on Thursday."I kind of had one little oopsy, and that was on the par three."
What are the Bruins getting in Tyler Bertuzzi after acquiring him via trade? Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin summed it up perfectly Thursday.
Union president J.C. Tretter said the goal of the report cards was to help players understand more about the franchises they were weighing in free agency. Here are the full aggregate rankings from 1-32.
The Chiefs produced some low grades in the recently released NFLPA Player Report Card.
Jim Schwartz was hired in mid-January as the Browns' new defensive coordinator. He's already finding way to have input on the team's personnel moves.
Caleb Grill failed to “meet the program’s expectations,” and was removed from the Cyclones on Wednesday.
An All-American and ACC DPOY, Kancey's projected as a late-first or second-round prospect. Will he move up draft boards after Thursday's effort?