Yaya Diaby planning to have more fun in 2nd season with Bucs

TAMPA — Yaya Diaby took the snub in stride.

When Pro Football Focus last month named its top 32 linebackers entering the 2024 season, it recognized Bucs veteran inside linebacker Lavonte David at No. 6. But it didn’t mention any of their outside linebackers, including Diaby, who who led the team in sacks last season as a rookie.

“Just make everyone in the room more hungry,” Diaby posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Diaby, 25, already had a pretty healthy appetite. He entered last week’s mandatory minicamp starving to hunt more quarterbacks and determined to help make the Bucs defense better this season.

A 2023 third-round pick out of Louisville, Diaby had an outstanding rookie season. Though he didn’t make his first start until his 11th regular-season game, he finished with a team-high 7-1/2 sacks. His 12 tackles for loss were most among NFL rookies.

With the release of veteran Shaquil Barrett in March, Diaby will take on an even bigger role in 2024. His offseason workouts, most of which were at AdventHealth Training Center, seemed to reflect that.

Diaby, listed on the Bucs roster as 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, looked bigger this spring than he did a year ago.

“I’m here every day,” he said. “They lock the weight rooms on Sunday, so I can’t get in there on Sundays, so that sucks. So I’ve got to find other ways to get a pump in, but I’m just trying to build more body mass and just more muscle. Lose some fat, and gain more muscle.”

Running back Rachaad White joked recently that Diaby was built in a lab. Diaby politely refuted the notion, shaking his arms, then adding with a laugh, “I just work hard to get these guns, that’s all it is.”

Diaby also is working hard to make the Bucs defense more effective on third downs. Last season, the unit allowed opponents to convert on nearly 40% of their attempts, ranking 22nd in the league.

“I just want to focus, key in on third down,” Diaby said. “That’s what I knew we had a real problem with last year, and I’m trying to help this team the best way I can for us to get off the field on third down.”

Diaby’s first career sack came in the Bucs’ seventh game last season. It was one of five over a six-week span. He finished with the third-most of any rookie in Bucs history, behind only Santana Dotson (10 in 1992) and Stylez G. White (8 in 2007).

Still, Diaby has identified ways he can improve in his second season.

“For me, it was just, like, little things like hand placement,” Diaby said. “A lot of times, I caught myself when I was watching film, I was high (with my hands). I played high (on the opposing player’s body), so I’ve been keying in on playing low and having good hand placement.”

Looking back on last season, Diaby said he remembers plays where he could have made a bigger impact simply by focusing his energy lower on the body of an opponent.

“I’m already strong, but it’s more of a hand placement,” he said. “Because if I punch a tackle up here (he pointed to his shoulder area), he’s not going nowhere. But if I punch him here (in the chest area), yeah, he’s going to go back.”

Diaby was a noticeable presence during minicamp workouts, finding his way into the offensive backfield and creating chaos.

“I’m just having fun,” he said. “Going into Year 2, I feel good. When I hear plays, I’m not like how last year, like, ‘Oh dang, what am I doing, what am I doing?’ and I’ve been in the system for a little bit. So now I know. I’m just out there really having fun.”

Asked if he’s added any moves to his pass-rushing repertoire, Diaby said he’s more focused on making minor adjustments.

“I’m just working,” he said. “I’m not really focusing on too much of the tool, because you only need a certain amount of moves for you to be successful. I’m just trying to work on just little moves and not try to do too much and then now I’m all over the place.”

Diaby said he has been impressed by what he has seen so far from Chris Braswell, the Bucs’ second-round pick in 2024. In fact, from top to bottom, he likes the depth the Bucs now have at outside linebacker.

“I feel like anybody who goes in there, everybody — even (2023 sixth-round pick) Jose (Ramirez), he’s been doing so good this OTAs (voluntary offseason workouts) — I feel like anybody who goes in there,” Diaby said, “we will find ways to get to that quarterback.”

