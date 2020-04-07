Yay or nay? Tampa Bay Buccaneers unveil new uniforms (so you can buy that Tom Brady No. 12 now)

All those photoshopped images you’ve seen the past few weeks aren’t accurate. Tom Brady won’t be wearing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ awful alarm-clock jerseys.

But sorry. No creamsicles, either.

The Buccaneers unveiled their new uniforms on Tuesday, and not a moment too soon. Social media hates practically all new uniforms, logos and mascots, but the scorn for the Buccaneers’ new uniforms was justified. It just wasn’t a good look.

The team will be looking a lot better in 2020. And there are going to be a lot of No. 12 jerseys sold.

Buccaneers have new uniforms

Here’s the video the Buccaneers released on Tuesday:

Allow us to show you the future 😏#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/naURTtwkZ3 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 7, 2020

(Twitter.com/Buccaneers screen shot)

(Twitter.com/Buccaneers screen shots)

(Twitter.com/Buccaneers screen shots)

(Twitter.com/Buccaneers screen shots)

And yes, the Buccaneers tweeted the disclaimer that the video was filmed before receiver Chris Godwin changed out of No. 12 to give it to Brady (but now you can see what that new No. 12 looks like).

Do the Bucs’ new uniforms look familiar? They should, because they’re very similar to the uniforms the team introduced in the late 1990s and won a Super Bowl wearing at the end of the 2002 season:

Tampa Bay Buccaners quarterback Brad Johnson during Super Bowl XXXVII. (Photo by LUCY NICHOLSON / AFP) (Photo by LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Here’s a look at the old uniforms, which probably aren’t going to age well on the throwback circuit:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman (19) is congratulated by Chris Godwin (12) after a touchdown. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

And just for kicks, a glance at the old creamsicle jerseys that everyone hated at the time but remembers fondly now:

Story continues

Quarterback Doug Williams in action against the Chargers on Dec. 13, 1981. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Teams have never gone wrong leaning on nostalgia, and for the Buccaneers it’s not a bad idea to lean on the greatest era in their history. The helmets look like they’ll stay the same, with the oversized logo, but the uniforms are better. The alternate dark pewter jersey is especially sharp.

As far as jersey changes go, this one seems to be for the best. Did the Buccaneers get it right?

More from Yahoo Sports: