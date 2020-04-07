Yay or nay? Tampa Bay Buccaneers unveil new uniforms (so you can buy that Tom Brady No. 12 now)
All those photoshopped images you’ve seen the past few weeks aren’t accurate. Tom Brady won’t be wearing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ awful alarm-clock jerseys.
But sorry. No creamsicles, either.
The Buccaneers unveiled their new uniforms on Tuesday, and not a moment too soon. Social media hates practically all new uniforms, logos and mascots, but the scorn for the Buccaneers’ new uniforms was justified. It just wasn’t a good look.
The team will be looking a lot better in 2020. And there are going to be a lot of No. 12 jerseys sold.
Buccaneers have new uniforms
Here’s the video the Buccaneers released on Tuesday:
Allow us to show you the future 😏#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/naURTtwkZ3
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 7, 2020
New but familiar 👇
📰: https://t.co/M5W4st2ed8 pic.twitter.com/q58oFF1E2P
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 7, 2020
And yes, the Buccaneers tweeted the disclaimer that the video was filmed before receiver Chris Godwin changed out of No. 12 to give it to Brady (but now you can see what that new No. 12 looks like).
Do the Bucs’ new uniforms look familiar? They should, because they’re very similar to the uniforms the team introduced in the late 1990s and won a Super Bowl wearing at the end of the 2002 season:
Here’s a look at the old uniforms, which probably aren’t going to age well on the throwback circuit:
And just for kicks, a glance at the old creamsicle jerseys that everyone hated at the time but remembers fondly now:
Teams have never gone wrong leaning on nostalgia, and for the Buccaneers it’s not a bad idea to lean on the greatest era in their history. The helmets look like they’ll stay the same, with the oversized logo, but the uniforms are better. The alternate dark pewter jersey is especially sharp.
As far as jersey changes go, this one seems to be for the best. Did the Buccaneers get it right?
