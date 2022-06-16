Yay or nay? Saints unveil new alternate black helmets for 2022, and they are slick

The New Orleans Saints have the best color rush uniforms in the NFL, so why not have the best alternate helmets too?

With the NFL relaxing rules on teams wearing an alternate helmet for select games, teams have shown off some new looks. It's hard to believe any of them will beat the Saints' black helmets.

The team tweeted out the new helmets on Thursday:

New Helmet Drop….



The Saints will wear a black helmet for a game(s) this season.



The Saints will wear a black helmet for a game(s) this season. The specific game(s) are yet to be confirmed

It appears the new helmets will be worn with the color rush uniforms, though the Saints didn't announce a specific game in which they'll wear the new look.

Cam Jordan in our black helmet

It's hard to find any new uniform/mascot/team name or anything that gets universal support on social media. The Saints' new helmets might be close.

New Orleans' traditional helmets, with the gold color and the black fleur-de-lis, is one of the better looks in the NFL. Somehow the Saints might have topped it.

It's a bit of callback, as well. In 1969, the Saints wore black helmets during the preseason but the NFL forced them to switch back to the normal gold helmets for the regular season. More than 50 years later, the black Saints helmets have been approved.

While it's hard to believe anyone wouldn't approve of the Saints' new lids, what do you think of their new alternate helmets?