Yea or nay? Patriots begin a new era with some new uniforms

Sorry, everyone. The New England Patriots aren’t going back to the “Pat Patriot” look of the 1970s and ‘80s.

But the Patriots do have new uniforms, though they’re familiar. It’s not a crazy change but a different look for a team that will also look different without longtime quarterback Tom Brady.

New England unveiled their new uniforms early Monday morning. It coincided with Patriots’ Day, which had many events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Playing off the past, fit for the future.



Some background on our new uniforms: https://t.co/JfvyyEYthd — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 20, 2020

The look we love, promoted to primary.



Order now: https://t.co/SxB09Sfb9X pic.twitter.com/sfkUq81OUp — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 20, 2020

The Patriots said it’s the first change to the primary uniform in 20 years, which coincidentally happens as Brady leaves the team after 20 seasons.

The home uniforms are mostly a copy of the “color rush” uniforms that debuted in 2016 and stayed on as the team’s alternate. The Patriots made a new away uniform to mirror the home uniform. The team will wear navy pants home and away.

The Patriots' new jerseys are almost identical to the team's alternates (pictured in the foreground here) the past few years. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It’s a change, but not a dramatic one. There have already been enough earth-shaking changes with the Patriots for one year.

