Yay or nay? New York Jets reveal their biggest uniform overhaul in a long time

The New York Jets didn’t change from their traditional green to purple or anything, but they’re going to look significantly different in 2019.

The Jets revealed their new uniform redesign on Thursday at a black-tie event emceed by comedian J.B. Smoove at Gotham Hall in New York City, and it’s a pretty big departure for a franchise that hasn’t had too many drastic uniform changes through the years.

The Jets unveiled three colors: “Gotham Green,” “Spotlight White” and “Stealth Black” as an alternate.

The beginning of a new legacy.#TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/oaGidDB65B — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 4, 2019

Here are some screenshots from their release party:

Receiver Quincy Enunwa models the Jets' "Gotham Green" uniform. (Twitter.com/nyjets screen shot)

Tight end Chris Herndon and receiver Robby Anderson in the Jets' new white uniforms. (Twitter.com/nyjets screen shot)

Leonard Williams shows off the new black alternate Jets jersey. (Twitter.com/nyjets screen shot)

And some tweets from the team:

Inspired by the toughness and grit of New York. #TakeFlight



📸 https://t.co/E0VY28MR7o pic.twitter.com/vBgDkmkd4B — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 5, 2019

When an unverified picture of the Jets’ new uniforms was leaked, the jokes began, including an unexpected haymaker from Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier.

These 🗑🗑🗑! No lie. Look like high school jerseys on road to glory. 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/CZobFKv7zl — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) April 4, 2019

Nobody is ever going to have a universally positive reaction to new jerseys, especially not on social media in 2019. The new look is pretty sleek though. It might take some time to get used to it, but it’s not a bad look at all for the Jets.

The Jets’ uniforms have been similar through the years, with some fairly minor changes. The biggest change was probably when the team moved from “Jets” on the helmet within a football, to “Jets” on its own, a look that it wore through the 1980s. Then when throwbacks started becoming hot in the late 1990s, the team switched back to the football “Jets” logo from the Joe Namath era. The stripes and fonts on the numbers have changed some, but for the most part it has been a familiar uniform through the years.

Now that the Jets’ uniforms are officially unveiled, is it a thumbs up or down?

