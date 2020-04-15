Yay or nay? Browns' new uniforms look pretty familiar

The Cleveland Browns tried different uniform looks. They even went with wording on the front with heavy shadowing under the numbers in their most recent kits.

But the classics will never die.

The Browns unveiled new uniforms on Wednesday, and they should look familiar. It’s practically the same classic look the team had when it came back to the NFL in 1999, and for decades before the franchise moved to Baltimore.

We pay homage to the past and look ahead to the future with our new uniforms



Like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whose new look is basically minor alterations to the uniforms they wore in the early 2000s, the Browns have decided to stop reinventing the wheel.

Here’s what it looked like before the Browns started tinkering:

Quarterback Tim Couch (2) during a 2003 game. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

It’s a good, clean look that brings back memories of Jim Brown, Brian Sipe and Bernie Kosar. Nothing wrong with that.

The most recent look was a nice try —and the team still kept a bit of that look in the alternates, without the busy shadow — but it was just too much.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) celebrates with teammates Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Rashard Higgins. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Every new uniform, logo or mascot gets blasted on social media. That’s just the rule. The one exception seems to be when a team presents a throwback look as something new. Nobody has ever gone broke betting on nostalgia.

“We wanted to get back to the roots of who the Browns are,” executive vice president and owner JW Johnson told the team’s website. “We've heard it from our fans and from our players. We needed to get back to our roots.

“As you look at iconic franchises like the Browns, the Bears, the Packers, the Cowboys — they're true to who they are. They're not doing a lot of changes and trying to make a lot of flashy moves with their uniforms. I think when we went through the process, it just felt right that we got back to who we are and who we'll always be.”

The Browns also announced that proceeds from the jersey sales in 2020 will go to the “Hats Off To Our Heroes" Fund, which will “focus on aiding health care professionals, first responders, educational professionals and other groups who are pivotal in the community year round and are valiantly persisting as role models in the face of significant adversity due to COVID-19.”

The Browns have a new look that isn’t new at all, and that’s a good thing.

