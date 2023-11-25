Yay or Neigh? Miniature Horse Flaunts New Shoes

Hot Sauce, a miniature horse in Washington showed off his stuff after his owner fitted him with some particularly standout shoes.

Kimberly Rodriguez, who owns the Painted Ponies Ranch in Benton City, Washington, captured video of Hot Sauce trotting through her home in a new pair of boots.

“We brought Hot Sauce in the house to try out his new fancy yellow boots! He trotted around like a stallion and then took a pee on the floor,” Rodriguez said.

