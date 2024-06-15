Yates wins stage seven to keep Tour de Suisse lead

Adam Yates will wear the yellow jersey for Sunday's final stage [Getty Images]

British rider Adam Yates will start Sunday's final stage of the Tour de Suisse in the yellow jersey after earning another victory on stage seven.

Yates and team-mate Joao Almeida crossed the finish line together - with the Briton deemed slightly ahead of the Portuguese - and 14 seconds ahead of their nearest challenger.

The 31-year-old Yates has an overall lead of 31 seconds over fellow Team Emirates rider Almeida following the 118km route which started and ended in Villars-sur-Ollon.

It was Yates' second stage victory of the week and the third stage in a row in which he and Almeida have occupied the top two places.

Sunday's eighth and final stage is an uphill 15.7km time trial where riders will have to ascend nearly 900m to the finish.

Yates and Almeida are well clear of Colombia's Egan Bernal in third place in the standings, so it is expected to be a battle for first place between team-mates on Sunday.

Britons Tom Pidcock and Oscar Onley are sitting seventh and eighth in the general classification standings.

Stage seven result

Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) 3hrs 5min 41secs Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) " Matthew Riccitello (US/Israel-Premier Tech) +14secs Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Visma-Lease a Bike) +16secs Mattias Skjelmose (Den/Lidl-Trek) " Egan Bernal (Col/Ineos Grenadiers) " Oscar Onley (GB/Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) " Tom Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) " Felix Gall (Aut/Decathlon–AG2R La Mondiale) +32secs Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +35secs

General classification