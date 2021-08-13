Yates' slam not enough for MoonDogs

Aug. 13—MANKATO — Carson Yates hit a grand slam, but the Mankato MoonDogs lost 14-8 to Duluth in a Northwoods League baseball game Thursday at ISG Field.

Duluth took advantage of four errors to build a 12-0 lead after four innings.

Mankato got four runs in the fifth inning, with Will Hanafan slapping an RBI single. Matthew Higgins added a sacrifice fly, and Jack Costello got an RBI with a groundout.

In the seventh, Yates' grand slam made it 12-8.

Hanafan and Costello both had two hits. Dalton Mesaris took the loss, lasting just 2 1/3 innings.

The MoonDogs (43-23, 19-14 in second half) host Rochester on Friday, starting at 6:35 p.m.