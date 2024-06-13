Yates boosts Tour de Suisse lead with stage win

Yates, who came second in stage four, extended his overall lead by nine seconds by winning stage five [Getty Images]

British rider Adam Yates extended his lead in the Tour de Suisse with a hard-earned victory in stage five.

Yates now has an overall lead of 35 seconds, with fellow Britons Oscar Onley and Tom Pidcock sitting seventh and eighth in the general classification standings.

Three stages remain, with the race finishing on Sunday.

Yates' attention will soon turn to the Tour de France, where he finished third last year, as he looks to help fellow Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar to victory when it begins on 29 June.

The 31-year-old Yates wore the yellow jersey going into Thursday's stage in Switzerland and was helped by team-mate Joao Almeida's pace-making.

Yates broke free of the front group with two kilometres remaining of the mountainous 148.5km route from Amri to Cari and charged to victory in the summit finish.

Almeida finished five seconds behind and is also the closest rider to Yates in the general classification.

Stage five result

1. Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) 3hrs 54mins 37secs

2. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +5secs

3. Egan Bernal (Col/Ineos Grenadiers) +16secs

4. Matthew Riccitello (US/Israel-Premier Tech) +18secs

5. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +22 secs

6. Oscar Onley (GB/Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) +54secs

7. Tom Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +54secs

8. Sergio Higuita (Col/Bora-hansgrohe) +1min 3secs

9. Felix Gall (Aut/Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) +1min 13secs

10. Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel/Visma-Lease a Bike) +1min 20secs

General classification

1. Adam Yates (GB/UAE Team Emirates) 15hrs 44mins 35secs

2. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +35secs

3. Egan Bernal (Col/Ineos Grenadiers) +1min 11secs

4. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +1min 49secs

5. Matthew Riccitello (US/Israel-Premier Tech) +1min 53secs

6. Mattias Skjelmose (Den/Lidl-Trek) +2mins 17secs

7. Oscar Onley (GB/Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) +2mins 21secs

8. Tom Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +2mins 46secs

9. Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel/Visma-Lease a Bike) +2mins 51secs

10. Sergio Higuita (Col/Bora-hansgrohe) +3mins 1secs