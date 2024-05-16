Yastrzemski homers and Webb pitches the Giants past the Dodgers 4-1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb pitched six scoreless innings and Mike Yastrzemski hit a two-run homer as the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 on Wednesday night to avoid a three-game sweep.

Webb (4-4) limited Los Angeles to three hits, striking out five and walking three to help the Giants snap a six-game losing streak against their longtime rivals.

“I think we were kind of embarrassed about how we played the first two games,” Webb said. “I felt that. We all felt that. I just wanted to go out there and give it all I could. Luckily, it turned out the way it did.”

The right-hander got some help from his defense in the fourth when center fielder Luis Matos leaped and reached over the wall to rob Teoscar Hernández of a home run.

“I didn’t think he was going to catch it off the bat,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said. “Sometimes it’s tough to predict the wind here and whether a ball’s going to carry or not. That’s just got to be a perfect route, you throw your hand up at the end and hope it goes in your glove.”

Yastrzemski took Los Angeles starter Elieser Hernández deep to right in the third for his fourth home run of the season.

Heliot Ramos added an RBI double in the sixth to make it 3-0.

Hernández (0-1) permitted three runs and four hits in six innings, striking out three and walking one in his Dodgers debut. The right-hander had his contract selected from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier Wednesday.

“Elieser threw the ball really well,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Yaz put a really good swing on a ball that was up and in with two strikes. Certainly the difference in the game.”

Max Muncy drove in the Dodgers’ run on a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Matos responded with an RBI single in the bottom half.

Camilo Doval allowed two runners to reach in the ninth but retired Freddie Freeman on a groundball to second for his seventh save.

The Dodgers left 11 runners on base.

“I thought tonight was a much-needed win," Webb said. ”Hopefully, this just gets us going."

Los Angeles extended a franchise record by allowing four runs or fewer in 22 straight games, winning 17 of them.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: OF Jason Heyward (lower back tightness) continued his rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City and could return in the next couple of days, according to Roberts. ... RHP Evan Phillips (strained right hamstring) felt good after throwing off a mound. Roberts said Phillips will throw off a mound again in two or three days.

Giants: DH Jorge Soler (strained right shoulder) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento. Melvin said there's a chance Soler could come off the injured list as soon as Friday. ... RHP Keaton Winn had an MRI after exiting Tuesday’s start with a right forearm strain. “Initial reports are encouraging,” Melvin said, calling the injury “pretty mild.”

ROSTER MOVES

The Dodgers selected Elieser Hernández and recalled RHP Eduardo Salazar from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Los Angeles optioned RHP Gus Varland to the minor league affiliate and designated RHP Nabil Crismatt for assignment.

The Giants signed catcher Curt Casali to a one-year contract. Casali batted ninth and went 1 for 2 with a walk. San Francisco optioned catcher Jakson Reetz to Triple-A Sacramento and transferred catcher Tom Murphy (sprained left knee) to the 60-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Tyler Glasnow (6-1, 2.53 ERA) seeks his fourth straight win when he opens a four-game home series against the Reds on Thursday night. Cincinnati had not announced a starter.

Giants: LHP Kyle Harrison (3-1, 3.42 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday night when San Francisco opens a three-game home series against the Rockies. Colorado counters with RHP Ryan Feltner (1-3, 5.20).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB