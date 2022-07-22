Yasmani Grandal, Eloy Jiménez in the lineup, but not Luis Robert

Grandal, Jiménez in vs. Guardians; Robert out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox are back in action.

So are a couple familiar faces.

Yasmani Grandal and Eloy Jiménez are back in the lineup versus the Cleveland Guardians, while Luis Robert remains out of the lineup.

Grandal has been out since June 11 since injuring his hamstring and lower back while running to first base. He started his rehab in Double-A and switched his assignment to Triple-A on July 12, recording six hits, one home run and seven walks in six games.

He eyed a return after the All-Star break and he's living up to expectation as he returns to the lineup in the first game back.

The question remains -- how will the Sox fit Seby Zavala and Reese McGuire into the lineup? Zavala is the bigger focus of the two. He's been unbeatable at the plate. He's slashing .286/.337/.440 this season with 24 hits and 12 runs in 84 games.

He's also a wall behind the plate.

Jiménez left the series finale against the Cleveland Guardians after awkwardly catching a pop-fly and limping back to the dugout. He didn't play at all against the Minnesota Twins in the Sox' last series before the All-Star break with a hamstring injury.

Manager Tony La Russa claimed he didn't believe Jiménez reinjured the hamstring that needed surgical repair and kept him on the 60-day injured list. Looks like he was right. The left-fielder is back in the lineup.

As for Robert, he left the series finale against the Twins with "lightheadedness." He saw a specialist the day after to clear up the situation. However, he still remains out of the lineup.

La Russa on the subject: "On hold until he gets a checkup tomorrow. We'll see. Fingers crossed, eyes crossed, legs crossed.

Engel will take over for Robert in center field in the Sox' first series back from the All-Star break against the Guardians. They remain one game behind the Guardians and three behind the Twins, who lead the AL Central.

