Yasin Willis talks most recent Rutgers football visit, his official visits and the hunt for SEC offers

Yasin Willis is coming off a weekend visit to Rutgers football, the first visit of what will likely be a busy spring for the New Jersey running back.

A four-star running back and the top player in New Jersey according to Rivals, is one of the top priorities for Rutgers football this offseason. Ranked the No. 11 recruit in the nation, he is a solid 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds.

Last season for St. Joseph’s regional, Willis had 1,133 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 189 carries.

Willis said that as of now, Rutgers and South Carolina are going to be getting official visits. He is working on the other three visits.

He holds offers from Boston College, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others.

Check out what Willis had to say about his most recent visit to Rutgers on Sunday. He talks about his time with Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano and running backs coach Damiere Shaw.

Yasin Willis on visiting Rutgers football

“One of my friends, a kid from our team that I grew up with -he’s a freshman at St. Joe’s Regionals named Nate Bailey – he came yesterday for his first college visit. You know, I took some pictures with him. So it was it was a good moment a great big brother moment.”

Yasin Willis on his latest visit to Rutgers football

“I mean, it’s always great seeing coach Schiano- you know, I had a good conversation. I had a good conversation with the running back coach, coach Shaw. The game room always stands out to me. I love the game that they just built.”

Yasin Willis on where things stand in his recruitment right now

“I’m actually wrapping it up in the summertime. So I will be making my decision sometime around June…July.”

Yasin Willis on his upcoming visits

“I’m going to go to other schools. I will be at South Carolina, the 25th of this month. I will be at Pitt. I’m going to go check out Pitt in April 11. Then I’ll be at Virginia Tech. Illinois, I’m still getting a date for tat one.”

Yasin Willis on if location factors into his decision

“I always love to be close to home but I also do want to like get away. I want to get in the heat. I want to be a real big SEC guy. So this last year of high school, I actually you know, I’m gonna go hard on it to see if I can catch some of those other big offers like Miami or Florida, or stuff like that.”

Yasin Willis on what stood out about the visit to Rutgers football over the weekend

“I’ve seen from some of the players in the locker room -I just see a great brotherhood there. You know, it’s cool seeing those guys that are in college with each other. I really saw that they had a connection with each other. I actually know some of them. I actually grew up with one of the guys that’s there. So it was good to see him as well.”

Yasin Willis on where things stand in his recruitment

“As of now, everything is kind of the same.”

Yasin Willis on what he is seeing from Rutgers football

“I love the program. I grew up seeing them. I watched the change. I watched it develop, you know, since a little kid, so it’s definitely getting to a place where it wants to be. You know, it’s definitely moving. I like coaches. They chose the coach the coaches that you know, got some they got some new guys that came into my room. Pretty cool, guys. I’ve talked to a couple of them. And it’s still in my list of schools I want to go to and visit.”

