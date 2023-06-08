Yasin Willis talks Alabama offer, recaps Rutgers official visit: ‘Rutgers, they’re definitely building something there’

Yasin Willis is coming off an official visit to Rutgers football this past weekend, starting what will be a very busy June for the four-star athlete.

A 6-foot-1, 190-pound running back, Willis is coming off a strong season for St. Joseph’s Regional (Montvale, N.J.), He had 1,133 rushing yards on 189 carries for 17 touchdowns, coming out to 6.0 yards per carry. In seven of his 10 games played last season, Willis topped 100 rushing yards.

Willis is the top-ranked recruit in New Jersey according to Rivals.

Over the weekend, Willis claimed an offer from Alabama and he tells Rutgers Wire that a visit is coming soon. On Thursday, he will be on an official visit with Pittsburgh then over the weekend, he is planning a visit to Alabama. Then comes Maryland and a trip later in June to Michigan.

It is a busy schedule, one that is requiring Willis to move a final exam to accommodate the trip to Tuscaloosa over the weekend.

Yasin Willis on his official visit to Rutgers football over the weekend

“It was something different, I saw a different side of the Rutgers program.

“We went out, went out to eat in New York with all the coaches. It was a great vibe, we clicked at a different level. I just really liked it.”

Yasin Willis on what stood out about his official visit to Rutgers football

“I had some coaching sessions with coach Schiano. I definitely took in some advice from him that I can use in my game. That’s what stood out to me. Rutgers – they’re definitely building something there.”

Yasin Willis on if the weekend official visit helped Rutgers move up in his top five

“They’re always in the mix, I don’t have a top five yet, I won’t have that until I’m done with all my visits. They’re definitely high on the list and always have been.”

Yasin Willis on being offered by Alabama during his official visit

“I found out on my official visit. I got a call from coach Rees (offensive coordinator Tommy Rees), it was pretty exciting. It was as I was leaving – it came in on Sunday.”

Yasin Willis on what was the message from Alabama and Tommy Rees when they offered him

“They were just saying how they love their big backs, they loved how I can move. They came to my school and watched me run around a little bit. They want to see me run around and run some routes and stuff.”

Yasin Willis on how he felt during the official visit with Rutgers football

“I definitely felt it – that I’ve always been a priority. I’ve always felt that from Rutgers.”

Yasin Willis on his relationship with Rutgers running back coach Damiere Shaw

“Everything is great, me and coach Shaw have a great relationship. We always talk, he’s always giving me tips not just about football but away from the field. I appreciate that.”

Yasin Willis on the message from Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano during his official visit

“Coach Schiano, I talked to him. He was like ‘We have a special place here. Everything is set up for you.’ The offense could be a great fit for me with what they’ve got and the new coaches.

“He hopes that they stay in the mix, which they are. He just wants to get things rolling with me.”

Yasin Willis if he could see himself as a leader of this Rutgers football recruiting class

“I think me staying – if I was to commit to Rutgers – I could set a trend. Kids with big offers are trying to stay at home, building the dream team. Other people might want to do the same thing.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire