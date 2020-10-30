Reports: Yasiel Puig sued for sexual battery at 2018 Lakers game

A woman is suing MLB outfielder Yasiel Puig for sexual battery at a Los Angeles Lakers game in 2018, TMZ reported on Thursday. The Blast and CBS Los Angeles have reported the same.

Puig’s attorney reportedly denied the accusation to TMZ.

The woman, identified with the pseudonym Jane Roe, reportedly claimed Puig’s assault occurred at Staples Center on Oct. 31, 2018 when she went to the bathroom while the Lakers played the Dallas Mavericks:

In the docs, the woman alleged, “she was forced into a bathroom and Yasiel Puig grabbed at her trying to take her clothes off, touched her sexual organs during this struggle, and eventually pinned her with 1 arm and used his other to stroke his own penis, exposing himself, and eventually ejaculating.” The woman says in her lawsuit, she was “simply heading to use the bathroom” — and did not go to the restroom with the intention of having a sexual encounter with Puig.

The woman is reportedly accusing Puig of sexual battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and false imprisonment in her lawsuit. She does not say if she went to law enforcement after the alleged assault.

The alleged victim’s attorney released a statement on Friday clarifying that she did not know Puig before the Lakers game and passing on a message from his client:

The woman, still using the alias Jane Roe to protect her identity, added, “I was in complete shock because it all happened so fast.” “It was terrifying and humiliating and I don’t want anyone else to have to suffer the same kind of trauma that I’m experiencing.”

The lawsuit is reportedly not seeking an exact amount of money, but is looking for more than $50,000.

At the time of the alleged incident, Puig had just finished his final season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. While he was still under contract with the Dodgers then, he was later traded to the Cincinnati Reds in December of that year. He did not appear in an MLB game in 2020 after a positive COVID-19 test nixed a free agent deal with the Atlanta Braves. He remains a free agent.

