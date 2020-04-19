Yasiel Puig says he has received multiple contract offers

Free agent outfielder Yasiel Puig recently spoke to Jorge Ebro of El Nuevo Herald, saying that he has received multiple contract offers, including from the Marlins. Puig turned down the Marlins specifically because he wanted more money, feeling that there would be added pressure playing in front of Cuban fans.

Puig said Cuban fans “would expect me to go 5-5 every day.”

Last season, Puig hit a combined .267/.327/.458 with 24 home runs, 84 RBI, 76 runs scored, and 19 stolen bases in 611 plate appearances between the Reds and Indians.

It is not known which other teams offered Puig a contract, but it might not matter. Puig doesn’t think there will be a 2020 baseball season. While Major League Baseball has been shut down due to coronavirus (COVID-19), he has been helping distribute food to hospital workers in the Miami area. Puig’s charity, the Wild Horse Foundation, will also distribute hand sanitizer, gloves, and masks.

Puig seems to have everything in perspective. He said, “We’re living through a pandemic, which is a lot worse than Yasiel Puig not having a team. Someday, I will sign. I don’t know with what team, but right now is not the time to think about baseball.”

