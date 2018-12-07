Yasiel Puig reportedly disgruntled over playing time and could be traded

Yasiel Puig’s days in Los Angeles could be numbered. (AP)

There is “industry-wide speculation” that the Los Angeles Dogers’ Yasiel Puig is back on the trading block, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times. It could happen at the Winter Meetings next week in Las Vegas.

It’s eyebrow raising given his uptick in performance since the 2015-16 seasons, but not when taking into account that he’s reportedly “disgruntled” with how he’s being used in L.A.

Puig unhappy with limited role

Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times made the case for the Dodgers keeping Puig instead of garnering a minimal return with a trade. In doing so, though, he dropped a crucial catch for keeping the right fielder:

But the Dodgers would be asking for trouble if they do nothing beyond leaving Puig’s name on their roster.

A .209 hitter this year against left-handed pitchers, Puig was disgruntled by how he was limited to playing against right-handers, according to people familiar with his thinking who spoke under the condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the subject. The frustration was said to affect his play, and Puig is now described as distrustful of management and open to playing for another team.

Puig had 291 plate appearances against right-handed batters for an OPS of .921 compared to 153 plate appearances for a .638 OPS against left-handed pitching.

Puig in final year of contract

Puig will be a free agent next offseason and likely wants to show he can do more. He has a projected salary of more than $11 million in arbitration, according to the L.A. Times, which leaves teams hesitant. The Dodgers have also had trouble dealing him before, but made it clear they won’t deal him just to dump his salary.

Today was Puig’s birthday

Awkwardly enough, Dec. 7 is Puig’s 28th birthday.

That cake is cool and all, but oh my geez look at all that paella.



