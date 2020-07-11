Yasiel Puig to the Orioles? Baltimore reportedly made an offer to the outfielder

The Baltimore Orioles have shown interest in free agent outfielder Yasiel Puig and have even made at least one contract offer, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported.

Puig remains on the market after no team made a deal with the veteran during the offseason. The seven-year pro most recently played for the Cleveland Indians during the second half of the 2019 season after being traded by the Cincinnati Reds. In total, Puig hit .267 with 24 home runs and 84 RBI during the 2019 campaign.

The outfielder burst onto the scene during his rookie season in 2013. Hitting .319 in 104 games with the Dodgers, he finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting. Besides his skill at the plate, Puig made waves for his big arm and an even bigger personality. The energy has remained season to season, but Puig has been unable to capture great statistical success since his 2014 All-Star season.

Still, Puig can provide any team with a consistent bat and serviceable defense. However, the Orioles are an interesting match considering their current rebuild status. With only 60 games to play in 2020, Baltimore may be better off letting young players get as many reps as possible.

But, if Puig can be brought in on a team-friendly deal, there isn't much harm in taking a chance on the 29-year-old. Maybe for Baltimore, Puig will be their friend.

