Yasiel Puig to Keith Olbermann: “I don’t flip on homers”

Name one player who’s having more fun this postseason than Yasiel Puig. The Dodgers’ tongue-wagging, bat-flipping, extra base-hitting right fielder hogged the spotlight during Game 1 of the NLCS, collecting an RBI double in the fifth inning and returning in the seventh for his first postseason home run. Puig being, well, Puig, he made the moments his own, flipping his bat sky-high on the one-out double and giving himself a generous curtain call after his 378-footer off of the Cubs’ Mike Montgomery.

That kind of self-congratulatory style — no matter how well-earned — didn’t sit quite right with GQ’s Keith Olbermann, who took to Twitter to call out the Dodgers’ star and ended up sparking a salty conversation:

So effing tired of Yasiel Puig’s act – particularly his apparently terrible vision #DontBatFlipSinglesAndDoubles — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 15, 2017



