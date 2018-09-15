Yasiel Puig is on a home run spree and he's getting kisses from his hitting coach

Yasiel Puig has caught fire, and his hot streak could not have come at a better time for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The often erratic outfielder has homered five times in the last two games to help Los Angeles win back-to-back critical games against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Puig has also introduced a new celebration.

Each of his three home runs on Saturday was sealed with a kiss. After the first one, Puig kissed hitting coach Turner Ward on the cheek. After the second homer, Ward returned the favor. After the third, well, check it out.





Puig has credited Ward with helping become a little more consistent at the plate. Right now, he’s simply locked in.

Yasiel Puig is catching fire for the Dodgers with four home runs over last two games. (Getty Images)

Puig’s home run binge started with a pair of solo home runs to support rookie starter Walker Buehler in Friday’s 3-0 victory.

On Saturday, he actually topped that performance, slugging another solo shot in the fourth.





Before breaking the game open with a three-run blast in the sixth.

PUIG IS CATCHING 🔥🔥🔥 Two home runs today, and four home runs in his last two games for the @Dodgers! pic.twitter.com/pIIRpHK2Zv — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 15, 2018

That wasn’t all though. In the eighth, Puig added another three-run shot.





That’s five massive home runs in less than 24 hours for a hitter who’s had his share of ups and down, and an offense that needed a production boost.

Dodgers moving up

With Saturday’s 17-4 victory in St. Louis, the Dodgers are now temporarily tied with the Colorado Rockies for first place in the NL West.

They’ve also leapfrogged St. Louis in the Wild Card standings. Obviously, the Dodgers would much rather have the division lead to themselves, but they’re at least guaranteed sole possession of the second NL Wild Card heading into Sunday.

Speaking of which, Los Angeles will go for a sweep in St. Louis Sunday night against returning Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright.

