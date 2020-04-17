Yasiel Puig in no rush to sign, doesn't think MLB will return in 2020

Nearly six months after becoming a free agent, Yasiel Puig says he’s no closer to signing a contract.

Given the current circumstances, he doesn't think that will change anytime soon.

In a recent interview with Jorge Ebro of El Nuevo Herald, the former Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians outfielder opened up on how the coronavirus pandemic and Major League Baseball's subsequent shutdown has impacted his free agency.

Among the notable talking points: Puig revealed that he’s in no rush to sign given the uncertainty in the world and specifically around baseball. In fact, Puig indicated his focus is slowly turning toward 2021.

'We hope to play in 2021'

While MLB continues looking for solutions to resume play in 2020, Puig has accepted that a return is growing increasingly unlikely. With so much uncertainty in the world — and even with the uncertainty that surrounds his own career — he feels now is “not a time to think about baseball.”

"Everyone knows I don't have a team right now, but that doesn't worry me. We are in a time of pandemic, which is much worse than if Yasiel Puig does not have a team," he said. "Someday I will sign. I don't know which team, but it's not a time to think about baseball. “We hope to play in 2021. I don't think there will be baseball in 2020, but if there is, we will be on some team. I have to stay positive. If the coronavirus has not made me negative, nothing will make me negative.''

If baseball does return in 2020, it will possibly be without fans. It will also likely be an abbreviated season.

That all plays a role in Puig’s outlook.

As profitable as MLB teams are, they will all look for ways to cut costs since they’re not getting a return. Puig would have to accept a one-year deal for far less money than he’s seeking, or hope for a multi-year deal that makes it worthwhile.

With teams reportedly unwilling to extend multi-year offers for Puig over the winter, his immediate outlook is not great.

Why Puig turned down the Miami Marlins

Despite the not-so-optimistic outlook, Puig doesn’t have any regrets about turning down the Marlins during the offseason.

Miami was one of the more interesting — and surprising — teams reportedly connected to Puig. The interest was genuine, but the offer was not impressive enough to entice the 29-year-old veteran.

"There are other teams that are not the Marlins at the moment," Puig said. "They were among the first to offer me. I did not agree with the financials. I asked for a little more to play in front of my Cubans, close to my homeland. But it is also difficult. I was six years with the Dodgers. It is another hobby. There, my Mexicans adore me, they appreciate me. I don't have to hit 5-5.''

Given the Marlins spending history, it’s no surprise Puig wasn’t moved by the offer. It does, however, confirm one important thing: Puig is not going to give out discounts or settle for anything less than he feels he’s worth. If that means going unsigned through 2020, so be it.

But it does beg one question: What will Yasiel Puig’s value be in 2021? Without an opportunity to boost his value in 2020, why would next winter be any different for him?

Yasiel Puig opens up on how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted his free agency and why he's in no rush to sign. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Puig’s talent is undeniable. No team will question that. But his play isn’t always consistent with that talent because his focus isn’t always where it needs to be.

In 2019, Puig slashed .267/.327/.458 with 24 home runs and 84 RBIs between Cincinnati and Cleveland. That’s a solid season for most players. For Puig, it feels underwhelming. Teams won’t pay what Puig seemingly wants for underwhelming or unpredictable.

Until that perception changes, Puig will have a difficult time finding what he wants. And a lost season makes it impossible to change the perception.

