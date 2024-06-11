Yaroslava Mahuchikh comments on how she feels about meeting Russian athlete at the 2024 Olympics

Yaroslava Mahuchikh

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh commented on Russian athlete Elena Kulichenko’s participation in the 2024 Olympics, noting Kulichenko’s change of citizenship to represent Cyprus.

Russian and Belarusian athletes should not be admitted to the Olympics unless they strongly oppose the war in Ukraine, Mahuchikh said.

"I am very glad that Russia and Belarus will not be represented at the Olympics in athletics. We have already competed with this Elena Kulichenko at the World Championship — it was terrible. It was actually very difficult because she is purely pro-Russian.”

“We are trying to convey this to the international media that it is impossible for them to be allowed even when representing other countries, but did not see any respons,” Mahuchikh noted.

“IOC rules oblige them to sign a letter that they do not support the war in Ukraine, that they are not in the Russian armed forces.”

Read also: Propaganda opportunity to good to waste — Putin sheepishly accepts IOCs demands on Russia’s ‘neutral’ Olympic

“It does not work, unfortunately. It was in judo, and in figure skating. We didn't follow through somewhere, but I understand that Russia has a lot of money, unfortunately, and everything revolves around it.”

“Should Kulichenko attempt to make contact, then I will not make contact with her - I'd rather rip out her hair," Mahuchih was quoted as saying by Tribuna.com.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh became the European champion in high jump for the second time in a row.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine