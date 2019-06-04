At The Yard Podcast: How much will Jay Bruce play? An interview with Chris Young originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

On this edition of At The Yard, Corey Seidman and Jim Salisbury discuss how much Jay Bruce will play and if he is a big enough upgrade for the Phils' bench.

In the big picture, what does this mean for Nick Williams? And what would be best for his career?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Don't expect the organization to be finished looking to make upgrades. Also, Jim chats with pitching coach Chris Young. How has Vince Velasquez adjusted to his bullpen role?

0:30 - How much will Jay Bruce play? Is he the upgrade the Phillies need?

4:00 - What does Jay Bruce mean for Nick Williams' future in Philadelphia?

8:00 - Phillies not done making upgrades. More trades to come.

13:00 - Bad defensive series in L.A. Maikel Franco is playing with little confidence.

16:00 - Jim chats with pitching coach Chris Young about Vince Velasquez's transition to the bullpen and more.









Subscribe and rate At The Yard:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Spotify / Stitcher / Art19

