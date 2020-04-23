Yes, the Raiders and Jaguars had a conversation on Wednesday regarding franchise-tagged defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. No, it went nowhere. And nowhere is where it likely will stay, at least for now.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the biggest impediment to doing a deal isn’t the Jaguars’ trade demands but the player’s contractual demands. The Raiders simply don’t have the cash to pay Ngakoue what he wants, with guaranteed money in 2021 and 2022 being a major part of the problem.

So the situation hasn’t, and won’t, get to the question of resolving a potential impasse between the Jaguars wanting No. 12 and the Raiders offering No. 19. According to the source, the likelihood is that there will be no Ngakoue trade this weekend. Between Ngakoue accepting the tender (a precursor to any trade) to working out a long-term deal to finalizing trade compensation to getting a physical performed, there’s a long way to go and a short time to get there.

A Yannick Nkagoue trade is unlikely this weekend originally appeared on Pro Football Talk