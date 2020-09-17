Yannick Ngakoue: I need to spark the defense this weekend

The Vikings Defense had a rough start to the season against the Packers in Week One and the latest addition to the unit wants to lead the way to a better result against the Colts this weekend.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue didn’t make any noise in his first game since being traded to the team by the Jaguars at the end of August. Ngakoue held out of Jaguars camp before the trade, so there wasn’t much practice time before the opener and he said he has been “just getting the rust off” over the last couple of weeks.

Ngakoue said he wants to switch from that mode to a more impactful one against Indianapolis.

“I’ve still got a bad taste in my mouth, and I want to make it right this weekend. . . . Right now, this defensive line and this defense needs a spark, and I need to go make that spark this weekend,” Ngakoue said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Ngakoue has 6.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles in eight career games against the Colts while playing for the Jaguars. Adding to those totals would be a welcome development for his new team.

