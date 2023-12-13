Yannick Ngakoue out for season with broken ankle

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue's 2023 season is over.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus announced at a Wednesday press conference that Ngakoue broke his ankle late in last Sunday's win over the Lions. He will be placed on injured reserve this week and will need surgery.

Ngakoue signed a one-year deal with the Bears in early August. He started all 13 games he played for the team and recorded 22 tackles and four sacks in those appearances.

With rehab on tap after surgery, Ngakoue may be looking at another late signing in 2024 as he'll need to show teams that he's healthy enough to make a positive contribution in his ninth NFL season.