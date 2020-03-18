This Yannick Ngakoue post has Seattle Seahawks fans talking

The 2020 league year kicked off Wednesday, meaning NFL players can officially sign with new teams.

The Seattle Seahawks have yet to strike a deal with three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney and the free agent market is growing thin. As Seahawks Insider Joe Fann noted, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who last played with the Jacksonville Jaguars, is one of four potential options the Seahawks could pursue if they are unable to retain Clowney's services.

According to Curtis Rogers of The John Clayton Show, Ngakoue shared a photo to his Instagram story on Wednesday that looked an awful lot like the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Could Ngakoue be in Seattle? Is he meeting with the Seahawks?

While it's possible Ngakoue could be at the SeaTac airport, it's unlikely he would be meeting with the Seahawks. The NFL has currently restricted teams from hosting player visits until March 31. Teams are also not allowed to arrange travel to visit a player at an agreed to location.

If the Seahawks were looking to acquire Ngakoue, it would not be cheap. Jacksonville used the franchise tag on Ngakoue, meaning Seattle would not only have to trade for him, but also sign him to wealthy contract extension.

Over four seasons, the Jags star has 37.5 sacks and 14 forced fumbles and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017.

