Yannick Ngakoue named AFC defensive player of the week

The Raiders improved their record to 5-2 against the Eagles last Sunday and they sealed the 33-22 win with a sack.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue ended any hope of a last-ditch comeback when he took Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts down on a third down with just over a minute left to play. It was the second sack of the game for Ngakoue and he’s now up to four in his first season with Las Vegas.

Ngakoue also had four tackles and two passes defensed in the victory.

The NFL named Ngakoue the AFC defensive player of the week on Wednesday in recognition of that performance. It’s the first time he’s taken weekly honors.

