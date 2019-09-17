Yannick Ngakoue, Marqise Lee up to full practice for Jags

The Jaguars didn’t have defensive end Yannick Ngakoue or wide receiver Marqise Lee in the lineup against the Colts last Sunday, but both players appear to be trending in the direction of a return for Thursday’s game against the Titans.

Ngakoue and Lee were both full participants in practice on Tuesday. Ngakoue missed practice all of last week with a hamstring injury while Lee was added to the report as a limited participant on Thursday before missing practice entirely on Friday.

Lee played 12 snaps in the opener, which was his first game appearance since tearing his ACL in August 2018. He’s been listed with a knee issue on the injury report the last two weeks.

One player is moving in the wrong direction for Jacksonville. Cornerback Josh Robinson (foot) was listed as a limited participant on Monday’s estimated practice report and was out of practice altogether on Tuesday. Cornerback A.J. Bouye (hip) and wide receiver Chris Conley (hip) were both limited in the first actual practice of the week.