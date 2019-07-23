Yannick Ngakoue likely to hold out

The Jaguars most likely will be gathering for training camp without one of the best young pass rushers in the game.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, contract talks between the Jaguars and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue have broken down, making a training-camp holdout likely.

The fourth-year pass rusher is due to make $2.025 million in 2019, the final year of his rookie deal. Multiple other pass rushers of his ilk received significant deals this year, including Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark and Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, each of whom signed for five years, $105 million.

Ngakoue, who has 29.5 sacks in three seasons (more than Lawrence and only 2.5 fewer than Clark), participated in an on-again, off-again basis during the offseason program. He’s now planning to take a stand, in the event the Jaguars don’t give him the contract that his performance to date in the NFL has earned for him.