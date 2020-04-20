Yannick Ngakoue, Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan air dirty laundry on Twitter





The Yannick Ngakoue franchise tag/trade request dispute is getting testy, and it reached a public forum on Monday.

You won’t find too many instances of a player and a co-owner complaining back and forth on Twitter, but that’s what happened Monday. Ngakoue, the Jaguars’ talented pass rusher, doesn’t want the franchise tag the Jaguars put on him and wants to be traded. The Jaguars have not made a move yet.

Ngakoue is frustrated, and Jaguars co-owner and executive vice president Tony Khan and Ngakoue aired it out on Twitter.

Yannick Ngakoue vents on Twitter

In NBA circles, a little social media beef like this is just another day at the office. In the conservative NFL, the Ngakoue-Khan conversation was phenomenal entertainment.

I’m not in hiding sir, I’m in isolation getting ready for the draft. I’ve been pretty active on social media in isolation, but you wouldn’t know that since you unfollowed me (again). — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 20, 2020

Since your feeling might today let’s both let the world in on the truth. We been had a discussion that the chargers game was my last game. Yet you try to back door the situation without answering any of my camps calls. Smh you spoiled bra.. holding up people for no reason 🤡 — Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) April 20, 2020

It’s a new regime here sir. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all of the contributions you made here. That said, tweeting insults at me won’t get you traded any faster. Only good trade compensation will do that. Please redirect your efforts into a more productive outlet — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 20, 2020

Just trade me . I don’t need the speech 🏁 — Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) April 20, 2020

Show me the compensation. I’m sure you’re really driving up the price today btw. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 20, 2020

Khan, the son of Jaguars majority owner Shad Khan, is the president and CEO of All Elite Wrestling. So he has some experience with shoot interviews. Please, keep them coming.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates after sacking New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Jaguars, Ngakoue dispute goes public

The Jaguars aren’t necessarily at fault. The franchise tag is in the collective-bargaining agreement that was passed by the players. It isn’t fair to the players, but they did agree to it and the Jaguars have the right to use it.

Ngakoue isn’t wrong either. The Jaguars are harming his ability to maximize his career earnings by keeping him under the franchise tag. He has a right to be angry and frustrated.

There are franchise tag disputes all the time. Most don’t end up with the player and a high-ranking team executive beefing on Twitter, with the player calling the exec a clown and the co-owner telling the player he’s hurting his trade price.

It’s doubtful the NFL turns into AEW, or even the NBA, but it’s pretty good entertainment for a Monday afternoon.

